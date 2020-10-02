All Thing Bama Podcast: Breaking Down Texas A&M with Aggies Reporter Travis Brown

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by Bryan-College Station Eagle sports reporter Travis Brown to break down every aspect of the matchup between the Crimson Tide and Aggies.

What can Alabama fans expect when Texas A & M has the ball on offense? What about defense? Brown recaps the Aggies' season-opening win over Vanderbilt from last weekend and what he thinks needs to be improved from them in order to be able to compete against the Crimson Tide.

With a win on Saturday, Alabama coach Nick Saban will be 20-0 against former assistants. What are the realistic chances of Jimbo Fisher becoming the first one to knock him off?

One of the more intriguing matchups in this game will the Crimson Tide's offensive line versus the Aggies' defensive line. Will Alabama be able to establish the running game with Najee Harris against a talented A & M front?

What about the quarterbacks? Has Mac Jones surpassed Kellen Mond in the SEC-signal caller hierarchy?

Find out on the All Things Bama Podcast.

You can also find all of Brown's work at theeagle.com, aggiesports.com, or myaggienation.com.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts