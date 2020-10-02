SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

All Thing Bama Podcast: Breaking Down Texas A&M with Aggies Reporter Travis Brown

Tyler Martin

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by Bryan-College Station Eagle sports reporter Travis Brown to break down every aspect of the matchup between the Crimson Tide and Aggies. 

What can Alabama fans expect when Texas A&M has the ball on offense? What about defense? Brown recaps the Aggies' season-opening win over Vanderbilt from last weekend and what he thinks needs to be improved from them in order to be able to compete against the Crimson Tide. 

With a win on Saturday, Alabama coach Nick Saban will be 20-0 against former assistants. What are the realistic chances of Jimbo Fisher becoming the first one to knock him off? 

One of the more intriguing matchups in this game will the Crimson Tide's offensive line versus the Aggies' defensive line. Will Alabama be able to establish the running game with Najee Harris against a talented A&M front?

What about the quarterbacks? Has Mac Jones surpassed Kellen Mond in the SEC-signal caller hierarchy? 

Find out on the All Things Bama Podcast.

You can also find all of Brown's work at theeagle.com, aggiesports.com, or myaggienation.com. 

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Definitely looking forward to tomorrow's home opener.

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Player to Watch in Fantasy Football Week 4: Josh Jacobs

Everything you need for Week 4 in fantasy football, including who to play and who to sit

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 2, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Denture Plan

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

TylerMartin

Nick Saban Discusses Texas A&M Quarterback Kellen Mond and Offensive Balance on 'Hey Coach'

Nick Saban hops on the radio waves to preview Alabama football's upcoming home opener against the Aggies

Joey Blackwell

The Saban Top 100: Ranking the Best Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era, No. 76-80

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Players in the NFL Week 4 Tracker: Tim Williams Added to Seahawks' Practice Squad

There could be double-digit former Crimson Tide players squaring off when Baltimore visits Washington

Kristi F. Patick

Gallery: Greg Byrne Offers Tour of Bryant-Denny Stadium Renovations

Byrne gave the media access to the new player entrance, updated locker room and new and improved press box

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Safeties Coach Charles Kelly, DL Christian Barmore and TE Major Tennison All Slated to Return Against Texas A&M

All three missed last Saturday's game against Missouri due to injury or illness

Joey Blackwell

TylerMartin

Alabama Football’s Landon Dickerson Named a Semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy

The Crimson Tide senior offensive lineman is among 199 candidates nominated for the prestigious award

UA_Athletics

What Nick Saban Wants to See Improved Versus Texas A&M

Nick Saban addressed the media one final time before the Crimson Tide hosts Texas A&M

Tyler Martin