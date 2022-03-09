Skip to main content

All Things Bama Podcast: Can Alabama Basketball Make a Run in Tampa at the SEC Tournament?

It's conference tournament season and the SEC tournament gets underway on Wednesday night inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. with Ole Miss and Missouri. 

Alabama is set to face the winner of the Georgia/Vanderbilt matchup on Thursday evening at 7 p.m (CT), and on the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writers Tony Tsoukalas and Katie Windham dive into what the Crimson Tide must do to make a run and pick each game of the bracket.

What's the likelihood of a Crimson Tide repeat? What would be considered a successful postseason for Alabama? Can anyone stop Kentucky or Auburn? Will a tournament setting be what it takes to get Alabama playing its best basketball more consistently?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast. The episode is also available on YouTube to watch in its entirety on the BamaCentral channel.

2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Schedule

All times EST

Wednesday, March 9
First Round
6 p.m. — No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Ole Miss (SEC Network)
8 p.m. — No. 11 Vanderbilt vs. No. 14 Georgia (SEC Network)

Thursday, March 10
Second Round
12 p.m. — No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 9 Florida (SEC Network)
2 p.m. — No. 5 LSU vs. Missouri/Ole Miss winner (SEC Network)
6 p.m. — No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Mississippi State (SEC Network)
8 p.m. — No. 6 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt/Georgia winner (SEC Network)

Friday, March 11
Quarterfinals
12 p.m. — No. 1 Auburn vs. Thursday 12 p.m. winner (ESPN)
2 p.m. — No. 4 Arkansas vs. Thursday 2 p.m. winner (ESPN)
6 p.m. — No. 2 Tennessee vs. Thursday 6 p.m. winner (SEC Network)
8 p.m. — No. 3 Kentucky vs. Thursday 8 p.m. winner (SEC Network)

Saturday, March 12
Semifinals
1 p.m. — Friday afternoon winners (ESPN)
3 p.m. — Friday evening winners (ESPN)

Sunday, March 13
Championship
1 p.m. — Semifinal winners (ESPN)

