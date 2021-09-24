All Things Bama Podcast: After Three Weeks, Is Alabama Still the Most Complete Team in the Country?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

BamaCentral staff writer Katie Windham joins host Tyler Martin on the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast to discuss where the Crimson Tide is at following last weekend in Gainesville and before its meeting with Southern Miss on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa (6:30 p.m (CT), SEC Network).

The two also give their early opinions on Alabama's 2022 schedule, which was released earlier this week. What are the toughest stretches of it?

What should the level of concern be amongst the Alabama faithful one week prior to another massive meeting with Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss? What should fans be watching for against the Golden Eagles? Where should Alabama show the most improvement?

If the Crimson Tide pulls out a victory this weekend, it will be the 100th straight win over an unranked opponent for coach Nick Saban and company. Where does that streak rank in college football history?

After three weeks of the season, is Alabama still the best team in the country?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

