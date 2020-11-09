SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

All Things Bama Podcast: Alabama Returns to College Football's Top Spot

Tyler Martin

The college football world returned to some normalcy on Sunday afternoon when the latest Amway Coaches Poll and Associated Press Top 25 were released. 

Coach Nick Saban and his Alabama program were back at the top. 

For 13 years straight now, the Crimson Tide has been No. 1 for at least one week in the regular season. That is the longest streak in FBS history. 

On the newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell dissect the wild weekend of college football that got us here, including Notre Dame's thrilling 47-40 double-overtime win over Clemson and Florida's 44-28 thrashing of Georgia.

What does the College Football Playoff picture look like now? Is there still a path for the Southeastern Conference to get two teams in? 

How does the Crimson Tide replace running back Trey Sanders, who appears out for the season after being involved in a car accident? What can fans expect from players like Roydell Williams, Jase McClellan, or Kyle Edwards?

With a matchup with LSU set for Saturday, how much is last year's loss to the Tigers lingering with the Crimson Tide? Will Saban and company make a statement in Death Valley?

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Tony Tsoukalas, Langston Wilson and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Alabama Running Back Trey Sanders Out for Season

Sanders was involved in a car accident in Clarksville, Fla. on Saturday that required him to be airlifted to a nearby hospital

Joey Blackwell

by

Bama Dave

Felicia Knox is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

The freshman midfielder for Alabama soccer scored the game-winning goal against Auburn this past weekend on the Plains

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 9: Tua Tagovailoa Stars Leading 34-31 Win

Former Alabama running backs are leading a strong season for their position group, with three notching 100-yard games last week

Kristi F. Patick

by

THELadyinRed

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 9, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama Football Ranked No. 1 in Amway Coaches Poll, AP Top 25

The Crimson Tide continues a streak of 13 straight years being ranked No. 1 at least at one point during the season

Tyler Martin

The Sunday Comic, Crimson Tikes: The Code

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Saban Bowl Edition

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of Nov. 9-15, 2020, plus the latest coronavirus figures

Christopher Walsh

How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide at LSU Tigers, TV Time, SEC Schedule

Even though the Tigers have been struggling during the 2020 season, it's still Alabama and LSU in Death Valley, where the Crimson Tide hasn't lost in 10 years

Christopher Walsh

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 7

Alabama remained the undisputed No. 1, but how far did Georgia fall after losing to Florida?

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 8, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin