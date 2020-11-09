All Things Bama Podcast: Alabama Returns to College Football's Top Spot

The college football world returned to some normalcy on Sunday afternoon when the latest Amway Coaches Poll and Associated Press Top 25 were released.

Coach Nick Saban and his Alabama program were back at the top.

For 13 years straight now, the Crimson Tide has been No. 1 for at least one week in the regular season. That is the longest streak in FBS history.

On the newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell dissect the wild weekend of college football that got us here, including Notre Dame's thrilling 47-40 double-overtime win over Clemson and Florida's 44-28 thrashing of Georgia.

What does the College Football Playoff picture look like now? Is there still a path for the Southeastern Conference to get two teams in?

How does the Crimson Tide replace running back Trey Sanders, who appears out for the season after being involved in a car accident? What can fans expect from players like Roydell Williams, Jase McClellan, or Kyle Edwards?

With a matchup with LSU set for Saturday, how much is last year's loss to the Tigers lingering with the Crimson Tide? Will Saban and company make a statement in Death Valley?

