All Things Bama Podcast: Breaking Down Alabama’s Depth Chart Prior to Miami Game

Game week has finally arrived for Alabama football and so has an official depth chart.

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell break down the Crimson Tide’s only publicly-released depth chart of the season.

Were there any surprises? Who could climb up to the top by the season’s end? What will tight end Jahleel Billingsley’s contributions be against Miami this weekend?

True freshman JoJo Earle is listed as a co-starter at wide receiver and punt returner. What can fans expect from the speedy newcomer?

Outside of linebacker, what position is the Crimson Tide the deepest at? Is it defensive line? What about the offensive line?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast. On Friday’s episode, Martin and a guest will dive into the meeting between Alabama and Miami and other Week 1 matchups.

