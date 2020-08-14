SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaTalk of the TideRecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

All Things Bama Podcast: Dr. Aloiya Earl Discusses Myocarditis, Why Now is the Time to Return to Play

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by Dr. Aloiya Earl to discuss myocarditis, the medical condition taking college football by storm, its effects on athletes, and why now is the right time to return to play. 

Earl earned her degree of medicine from the University of South Carolina in 2015, completed her residency at Ohio State for three years in sports medicine, and was a sports medicine fellow at Alabama for one year before, now practicing at Premier Orthopedics in Dayton, Ohio. 

She gives listeners an easy lesson on what myocarditis is, how prevalent it is among athletes, and just how fatal it could be. Earl explains that Power Five athletic departments are more prepared than ever before to handle and mitigate the issue.

Why are medical experts not lining up on the same side on the issues surrounding COVID-19? Are the SEC, ACC, and Big 12 making the right decision to move forward with a college football season?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr. and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts

Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2022 Five-Star RB Emmanuel Henderson Sees Relationship With Alabama Continue to Grow

One of the best junior running back prospects in the country chats with Bama Central about his relationship with the Crimson Tide and how he is preparing for the upcoming season

Tyler Martin

by

Bostonfan1967

All-Time Drafted Alabama Crimson Tide Players by Round

So which round of the NFL draft has seen the most Alabama selections over the years? One clearly demonstrates the Crimson Tide's domination

Kristi F. Patrick

by

TylerMartin

Throwback Thursday: The Alabama vs. Notre Dame Rematch in the 1975 Orange Bowl

One year after playing with the national championship on the line, powerhouses Alabama and Notre Dame met again in the Orange Bowl powerhouses had met one year ago.

J. Bank

by

tntider16

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 14, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama's 5 Biggest Position Battles Heading into 2020 Fall Camp

The Crimson Tide didn't have a spring, and will open fall camp late, leaving more competition that usual when the team finally puts on the pads for fall practice

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

How Many SEC Teams Could Be Ranked With a Revamped Preseason Top 25?

All Things CW takes a look at how a new preseason Top 25 poll might look, and if players from the Big Ten and Pac-12 are now at a huge disadvantage for the 2021 NFL Draft

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Mac Jones Enters Fall as Alabama's Starting Quarterback; The Job is His to Lose

2020 Alabama fall camp position preview series: Quarterbacks

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

NCAA Officially Cancels Fall Sports Championships, Except for FBS Football

No championships this fall for volleyball, men's and women's soccer, cross country, and field hockey but the College Football Playoff will continue

Tyler Martin

College Football Playoff Moving Forward, Gearing Up for 2020-21 Season

Despite two Power Five conferences opting not to play this fall, the College Football Playoff Committee is still preparing for the season to go on as scheduled

Tyler Martin

Alabama AD Greg Byrne Staying Patient, Says SEC's Goal is to Play this Fall

The Crimson Tide's athletic director spoke to the media through Zoom on Thursday afternoon to offer updates on the upcoming college football season

Tyler Martin