All Things Bama Podcast: Dr. Aloiya Earl Discusses Myocarditis, Why Now is the Time to Return to Play

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by Dr. Aloiya Earl to discuss myocarditis, the medical condition taking college football by storm, its effects on athletes, and why now is the right time to return to play.

Earl earned her degree of medicine from the University of South Carolina in 2015, completed her residency at Ohio State for three years in sports medicine, and was a sports medicine fellow at Alabama for one year before, now practicing at Premier Orthopedics in Dayton, Ohio.

She gives listeners an easy lesson on what myocarditis is, how prevalent it is among athletes, and just how fatal it could be. Earl explains that Power Five athletic departments are more prepared than ever before to handle and mitigate the issue.

Why are medical experts not lining up on the same side on the issues surrounding COVID-19? Are the SEC, ACC, and Big 12 making the right decision to move forward with a college football season?

