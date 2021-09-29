All Things Bama Podcast: Elijah Pritchett Commitment, State of Crimson Tide Prior to Ole Miss

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

Host Tyler Martin is joined by BamaCentral staff writer Joey Blackwell on the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast to break down the recent commitment of 2022 offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett and where the Crimson Tide is at prior to its game against Ole Miss this weekend.

Will Alabama again claim the No. 1 recruiting class in the country in the 2022 cycle? Following a 63-14 victory over Southern Miss, where does the Crimson Tide need to improve on defense?

Is Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams the x-factor moving forward on offense? Could he continue having a DeVonta Smith-like season?

Which quarterback would you rather have, Bryce Young or Matt Corral? Does Lane Kiffin have any tricks up his sleeve for Nick Saban and company?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

Link to Apple Podcasts