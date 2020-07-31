All Things Bama Podcast: Former Crimson Tide WR Matt Caddell Reminisces on Touchdown Against Arkansas in 2007

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by former Crimson Tide wide receiver Matt Caddell on today's episode to chat about his recruitment, career, and the most memorable play of his time in Tuscaloosa - a game-winning touchdown catch against Arkansas in 2007 with only seconds remaining on the clock.

Caddell was a member of the Alabama program from 2003-2007 and caught 86 passes for a total of 1,135 yards and five touchdowns.

He takes a look back at what led him to the Capstone and what going through multiple coaching changes was like in his career going from Dennis Franchione to Mike Price to Mike Shula then Nick Saban.

The McAdory High School product takes a trip down memory lane where he details the final drive of the Crimson Tide's matchup against Arkansas in 2007, which resulted in him hauling in a touchdown pass from John Parker Wilson to beat the Razorbacks in Saban's first ranked SEC win as coach at Alabama.

Caddell also gives his expectations on what the Crimson Tide will do in 2020 with a conference-only schedule and, if he was still a player, would he feel safe playing in a pandemic.

