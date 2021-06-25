Sports Illustrated home
All Things Bama Podcast: Impact of Amari Niblack Decision, Huge Recruiting Weekend and Predicting Alabama's Breakout Stars in 2021

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!
Host Tyler Martin is once again joined by staff writer Joey Blackwell for another episode of the All Things Bama Podcast to discuss the impact of Amari Niblack's commitment to the Crimson Tide, preview a massive recruiting weekend in Tuscaloosa and predict who Alabama's breakout stars in 2021 will be.

Niblack, a freakish 6-foot-4, 220-pound athlete, is the Crimson Tide's second tight end commitment in the class of 2022. What's his ceiling, floor and whose game does the Sunshine State standout resemble?

Numerous top-100 2022 and 2023 prospects will be in Tuscaloosa over the next couple of days. Could Coach Nick Saban and company land another commitment by the end of the weekend? What position groups should the Crimson Tide begin to prioritize as the 2022 recruiting cycle continues?

Who will become household names on the gridiron for Alabama in 2021? Martin and Blackwell give their offensive and defensive candidates on who will be breakout stars for the reigning national champions. 

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

