All Things Bama Podcast: Iron Bowl Recap Plus Maui Invitational Preview

Tyler Martin

On the newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell recap and break down the past weekend in the Southeastern Conference, including the Iron Bowl, and also preview the Maui Invitational. 

After another strong showing from the Crimson Tide defense in a 42-13 win over Auburn, who is Alabama's most valuable defender? Could it be freshman defensive back Malachi Moore?  

Will DeVonta Smith be the first receiver taken in the 2021 NFL draft?

Switching over the hardwood, just how far can the Crimson Tide go in the Maui Invitational and what improvements need to be made after the matchup with Jacksonville State? 

Alabama's first opponent in the event is a tough Stanford Cardinal squad on Monday night at 8:30 p.m (CT) on ESPN2. With a win there, the Crimson Tide would more than likely face No. 16-ranked North Carolina on Tuesday afternoon. 

Then a championship-game meeting with one of these four schools, Texas, Indiana, Providence, or Davidson, on Wednesday. 

Will the next three days be signature moments for coach Nate Oats and company, proving Alabama belongs on one of college basketball's biggest stages?

Find out on the All Things Bama Podcast. 

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Tony Tsoukalas, Langston Wilson and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts

