All Things Bama Podcast: Iron Bowl Recap Plus Maui Invitational Preview

On the newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell recap and break down the past weekend in the Southeastern Conference, including the Iron Bowl, and also preview the Maui Invitational.

After another strong showing from the Crimson Tide defense in a 42-13 win over Auburn, who is Alabama's most valuable defender? Could it be freshman defensive back Malachi Moore?

Will DeVonta Smith be the first receiver taken in the 2021 NFL draft?

Switching over the hardwood, just how far can the Crimson Tide go in the Maui Invitational and what improvements need to be made after the matchup with Jacksonville State?

Alabama's first opponent in the event is a tough Stanford Cardinal squad on Monday night at 8:30 p.m (CT) on ESPN2. With a win there, the Crimson Tide would more than likely face No. 16-ranked North Carolina on Tuesday afternoon.

Then a championship-game meeting with one of these four schools, Texas, Indiana, Providence, or Davidson, on Wednesday.

Will the next three days be signature moments for coach Nate Oats and company, proving Alabama belongs on one of college basketball's biggest stages?

