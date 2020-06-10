All Things Bama Podcast: Keith McCants Recalls Journey from First-Round Pick to Overcoming Addiction

On today's episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, former University of Alabama linebacker and the No. 4 overall pick in the 1990 NFL draft, Keith McCants joins the show to discuss his journey from being a unanimous All-American to battling drug addiction and being out of the professional ranks before the age of 28.

McCants, a Mobile, Ala. native, also dives into his relationship with former Crimson Tide coaches, Ray Perkins and Bill Curry. Did you know that McCants was actually a Tennessee fan growing up before he got offered a scholarship by Alabama?

In his three years at the Capstone from 1987-1989, McCants accounted for 197 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and helped lead the Crimson Tide to a 1989 SEC championship in his junior season.

He would go on and be selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the 1990 NFL draft, where he would play for three seasons. McCants also suited up for the Houston Oilers and Arizona Cardinals during his seven-year career.

In 1995, he finished his professional career with 13.5 sacks, 184 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and one interception.

Following his playing days, McCants would struggle with drug addiction, homelessness, and even an attempted suicide. He details all of his demons in his book, My Dark Side of the NFL, which can be purchased here.

