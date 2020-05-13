Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

All Things Bama Podcast: Kolby Robinson Talks Decision to Retire, What Could’ve Been for 2020 Season

Alabama Athletics

Tyler Martin

The special guest of this week’s edition of the All Things Bama Podcast is former University of Alabama infielder Kolby Robinson. 

Robinson, a Cullman, Ala. native, kindly shares what it was like as the Crimson Tide baseball team found out the season was being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the emotion behind it all. 

Despite a shortened season, the Crimson Tide still managed to go 16-1 in 17 games played. Robinson gives his opinion on what possibly could have been had the season not get cancelled. He shares what his top moments of the year were including the inside-the-park home run against Harvard. 

Due to college baseball only being allowed 11.7 scholarships shared between most everyone on the roster,  Robinson had to make the decision to retire from the game instead of using his extra year of eligibility. 

Robinson also gives his way-too-early prediction for the 2021 Crimson Tide squad, and tells why coach Brad Bohannon is the right guy to restore the program back to national relevance. 

During his two seasons at the Capstone, Robinson started 69 games, recorded a total of 67 hits, and   29 runs batted in. He started his college career at Wallace State in Hanceville, Ala. and on the show he details his journey to Tuscaloosa. 

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor. Former guests of the show include Eli Gold, Barrett Jones, Cory Reamer, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Peter Burns of the SEC Network, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Wimp Sanderson, Lawson Schaffer, Shaun Dion Hamilton, and more.

Make sure to like and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Stay safe and healthy, thanks for listening!

Link to Apple Podcasts

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Shaun Alexander vs. Can Anyone Roll The Tide?

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 13, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

Assistant Coach Bryan Hodgson: "We've Got Big Expectations" For Alabama Basketball

The Alabama men's basketball assistant coach took to Instagram to talk with fans

Joey Blackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Family Traditions

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

Marketing 101: Nick Saban Promotes Former Players Following NFL Draft

The Alabama football coach has been hot on the media trail promoting his former players

Joey Blackwell

NFL's Reopening Plans Give Strong Hints About What The College Game May Try To Do

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports for May, 12, 2020, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

Cary  Clark's Greatest Games: 1990 Iron Bowl

Stallings, Sewell, helped Tide change tone of rivalry

Cary L. Clark

Report: Alabama, TCU Considering Playing Each Other For Season Opener

The two Power Five schools are considering a showdown in Dallas on Sept. 5

Joey Blackwell

Former Alabama Forward Galin Smith Names Transfer Destination

The Clinton, Miss. native was down to Arizona State, VCU, and Maryland for his final year of eligibility

Tyler Martin

2022 Four-Star OG Carson Hinzman Reacts to Alabama Offer: “It Was Insane”

Bama Central caught up with Hinzman to update his recruitment, talk interest level in the Crimson Tide, and more

Tyler Martin