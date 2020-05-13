All Things Bama Podcast: Kolby Robinson Talks Decision to Retire, What Could’ve Been for 2020 Season

The special guest of this week’s edition of the All Things Bama Podcast is former University of Alabama infielder Kolby Robinson.

Robinson, a Cullman, Ala. native, kindly shares what it was like as the Crimson Tide baseball team found out the season was being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the emotion behind it all.

Despite a shortened season, the Crimson Tide still managed to go 16-1 in 17 games played. Robinson gives his opinion on what possibly could have been had the season not get cancelled. He shares what his top moments of the year were including the inside-the-park home run against Harvard.

Due to college baseball only being allowed 11.7 scholarships shared between most everyone on the roster, Robinson had to make the decision to retire from the game instead of using his extra year of eligibility.

Robinson also gives his way-too-early prediction for the 2021 Crimson Tide squad, and tells why coach Brad Bohannon is the right guy to restore the program back to national relevance.

During his two seasons at the Capstone, Robinson started 69 games, recorded a total of 67 hits, and 29 runs batted in. He started his college career at Wallace State in Hanceville, Ala. and on the show he details his journey to Tuscaloosa.

