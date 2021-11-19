All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Arkansas with All Hogs on SI

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

Before No. 2 Alabama football plays host to No. 21 Arkansas inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon (2:30 p.m, CBS), make sure to listen to Friday's edition of the All Things Bama Podcast.

Host Tyler Martin is joined by AllHogs.com editor and writer Andy Hodges to preview the matchup from every angle and what both teams have to do to get a win.

Will Arkansas' front seven take advantage of the Crimson Tide's shuffled offensive line? Behind only Brian Robinson Jr. and Trey Sanders, can Alabama establish a running game to take the pressure off of sophomore signal caller Bryce Young?

Will sophomore defensive end Will Anderson Jr. make another statement on why he is the best defender in all of college football? How does the Crimson Tide plan to stop Arkansas' electric wideout Treylon Burks and the rest of the Hogs' offense?

Finally, will Alabama make it 15 straight victories over the Razorbacks?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

