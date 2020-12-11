All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Crimson Tide/Razorbacks with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Arkansas reporter Matt Jones joins host Tyler Martin on the All Things Bama Podcast to breakdown this weekend's matchup between the Crimson Tide and Razorbacks.

Can the Hogs' defense and Barry Odum slow down quarterback Mac Jones at all? Who are the x-factors on Arkansas' offense to keep an eye on?

Who deserves SEC Coach of the Year? Sam Pittman? Nick Saban?

What has to go right for the Razorbacks to keep this competitive and will the Crimson Tide be looking ahead to Florida? Will Jones take the next step in his Heisman-Trophy campaign?

The two also hand out their picks for each every SEC game against-the-spread. Alabama is a 31-point favorite over Arkansas and kickoff is slated for 11 a.m (CT) on Saturday and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Find out those picks and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

