All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Crimson Tide/Tigers with LSU Country

Host Tyler Martin is joined by LSU Country editor Glen West on the newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast to preview the upcoming matchup between the University of Alabama and LSU on Saturday night inside Tiger Stadium at 7 p.m. (CT) on CBS.

West offers a look into the Tigers' season to this point, what's gone right and what's gone wrong for the Bayou Bengals?

Last season, Crimson Tide wideout DeVonta Smith got the best of LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. for seven catches, 213 yards, and two touchdowns. What happens in this year's matchup?

The Tigers' defense has steadily improved over the season, but will it cause any issues for Alabama prolific offense?

What about the Crimson Tide's defensive unit? Can it keep its shutout streak alive in Baton Rouge? The Tigers have scored on Alabama in their home stadium since 2014.

Is there anyway LSU can keep it competitive or will Alabama run up the score after last year's loss to LSU and Orgeron's postgame comments?

