All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Tennessee with Volunteer Country

    • October 22, 2021
    Alabama Athletics

    The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!
    Alabama football and Tennessee are set to square off inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday (6 p.m, ESPN) and the All Things Bama Podcast has you covered. 

    Host Tyler Martin is joined by Volunteer Country staff writer Jake Nichols to preview the matchup from every angle and give out predictions. 

    How healthy will Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and running back Tiyon Evans be? If those two don't play, do the Volunteers stand a chance? How will Tennessee respond after the incidents in the final minute of their game last week versus Ole Miss? 

    On the Alabama side, will the Crimson Tide continue to build a strong offensive identity with quarterback Bryce Young and running back Brian Robinson? Will the defense build on its stout performance from last week against Mississippi State?

    What kind of meaning does this "rivalry" game still have after 14 consecutive Alabama victories? How long can the streak continue?

    Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

    The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

