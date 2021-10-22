All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Tennessee with Volunteer Country

Alabama football and Tennessee are set to square off inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday (6 p.m, ESPN) and the All Things Bama Podcast has you covered.

Host Tyler Martin is joined by Volunteer Country staff writer Jake Nichols to preview the matchup from every angle and give out predictions.

How healthy will Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and running back Tiyon Evans be? If those two don't play, do the Volunteers stand a chance? How will Tennessee respond after the incidents in the final minute of their game last week versus Ole Miss?

On the Alabama side, will the Crimson Tide continue to build a strong offensive identity with quarterback Bryce Young and running back Brian Robinson? Will the defense build on its stout performance from last week against Mississippi State?

What kind of meaning does this "rivalry" game still have after 14 consecutive Alabama victories? How long can the streak continue?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

