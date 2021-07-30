Sports Illustrated home
All Things Bama Podcast: Recapping Alabama Football's Scorching-Hot July, Recruiting Ramifications of Adding Oklahoma, Texas to SEC

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!
Sports Illustrated All-American recruiting director and football analyst John Garcia Jr. joined the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast with host Tyler Martin to recap the Crimson Tide's hot month of July and discuss what impact adding Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference could have on the recruiting trail.

Of the five 2022 additions for the Crimson Tide in July, which one was the biggest get? Who is the sleeper of them all? Who could be next? 

Alabama has dominated its in-state with the likes of Jeremiah Alexander, Kobe Prentice, Antonio Kite, Emmanuel Henderson and Robert Woodyard. Which Yellow Hammer State standouts could also be a part of the Crimson Tide's 2022 class? Justice Finkley? Khurtiss Perry? Omari Kelly?

Coach Nick Saban and company signed seven players from the state of Texas in the 2021 cycle. With the Longhorns now on board to the SEC, how does that affect Alabama and will that cause any trouble on the trail years down the line?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

Link to Apple Podcasts

