All Things Bama Podcast: What Will Be the Legacy of the 2020 Crimson Tide?

The latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast comes live from Miami, where the BamaCentral crew discusses what will be the legacy of the 2020 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Staff writer Joey Blackwell and editor Christopher Walsh join host Tyler Martin to also talk about the Crimson Tide's hardware haul over the past week and what will be the keys to victory over Ohio State in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

With a win on Monday night, coach Nick Saban will have his elusive seventh national title, moving above Paul W. 'Bear' Bryant on the all-time charts. What would a victory versus Ohio State mean for his own legacy?

Is DeVonta Smith the most decorated college football player of all time? Will we ever see a team win the amount of awards that the Alabama offense won this season again?

