All Things Bama Podcast: What Would A Spring Football Season Look Like?

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by staff writer Joey Blackwell to breakdown recent Crimson Tide hoops news, what a spring football season would look like, and more.

The Ivy League is set to make a decision regarding its fall sports on Wednesday and it is likely their football season gets pushed back to the spring. Will Power Five conferences follow in their footsteps? We discuss how pivotal the coming weeks are for there to be a regular season on time. 

What would a a spring football season look like in Tuscaloosa? How hectic would it be if football, men's basketball, and baseball are all going on at the same time?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently signed the richest contract in sports history at $503 million dollars. Hypothetically, if Nick Saban was paid what he is worth to Alabama, what would would that number be? Although his annual salary from the school is roughly $8.6 million, it feels like that number should be higher given the success on the field.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Keith McCants, JC Latham, Bill Searcey, John Garcia Jr., and more.

Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Thanks for having me on, Tyler.

