All Things Bama Podcast: Where Does Alabama Need to Improve Against Ole Miss?

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by special guest, writer Tony Tsoukalas of BamaInsider.com. The two dive into JD Davison's recent commitment, takeaways from the first two weeks of the SEC season, and where might Ga'Quincy McKinstry end up on Oct. 25. 

Davison is the second-highest rated recruit in Crimson Tide basketball history only trailing Collin Sexton, who is now lighting it up with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Who else does Alabama go after in the 2021 recruiting class now, and just how good can Davison be in his college career? 

What must Alabama improve on in its next game against Ole Miss? How much will Hurricane Delta be a factor? Could we see the Crimson Tide fall back on its running game with Najee Harris? 

With Davison in tow to Tuscaloosa as the No. 1 basketball prospect in the state, can coach Nick Saban land the No. 1 football prospect in McKinstry, when he announces on Oct. 25? 

Find out on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts

Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Solid episode.

