All Things Bama Podcast: Where Does Alabama Need to Improve Against Ole Miss?

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by special guest, writer Tony Tsoukalas of BamaInsider.com. The two dive into JD Davison's recent commitment, takeaways from the first two weeks of the SEC season, and where might Ga'Quincy McKinstry end up on Oct. 25.

Davison is the second-highest rated recruit in Crimson Tide basketball history only trailing Collin Sexton, who is now lighting it up with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Who else does Alabama go after in the 2021 recruiting class now, and just how good can Davison be in his college career?

What must Alabama improve on in its next game against Ole Miss? How much will Hurricane Delta be a factor? Could we see the Crimson Tide fall back on its running game with Najee Harris?

With Davison in tow to Tuscaloosa as the No. 1 basketball prospect in the state, can coach Nick Saban land the No. 1 football prospect in McKinstry, when he announces on Oct. 25?

