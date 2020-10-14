SI.com
Bama Central
All Things Bama Podcast: Where Have All The Elite SEC Defenses Gone?

Tyler Martin

Are elite Southeastern Conference defenses going extinct? 

On the newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell dive into the offensive explosion that is taking over the SEC and re-defining what it means to play good defense in today's era. 

What has gone into this transformation and can it be reversed? 

Where does Alabama go after its lack-lusting showing on the defensive side of the ball against Ole Miss with the Bulldogs on the horizon? Was it just a Lane-Kiffin issue? 

Crimson Tide signal caller Mac Jones has now thrown for over 400 yards in back-to-back weeks. Where does he belong in the Heisman Trophy race? 

What unit gets the best of each other on Saturday, the Alabama offense or Georgia defense? 

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast. Be sure to check out Friday's epsiode of the show as we will do a complete deep dive into the matchup between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs with a Georgia reporter. 

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Tony Tsoukalas, and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts

