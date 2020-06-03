All Things Bama Podcast: Which Summer Enrollees Could Have Immediate Impact as Freshmen?

Another episode of the All Things Bama Podcast is here and host Tyler Martin is again joined by staff writer Joey Blackwell to discuss the latest with the University of Alabama athletics.

For the firs few minutes of the show, the two dive into the reaction from Crimson Tide athletes surrounding the death of George Floyd and the protests in our country.

With Alabama's summer enrollees trickling onto campus, Martin and Blackwell break down which ones could make an immediate impact as freshman.

Could it be Brian Branch, who is one of the two true safeties Nick Saban and company signed in this class? What about Tim Smith, one of the best incoming defensive tackles in the nation?

The full list of summer enrollees includes:

Four-star DT Jamil Burroughs (McEachern - Powder Springs, Ga.)

Four-star DT Jah-Marien Latham (Pickens County - Reform, Ala.)

Four-star LB Quandarrius Robinson (Jackson-Olin - Birmingham, Ala.)

Four-star DT Tim Smith (Sebastian River - Sebastian, Fla.)

Three-star RB Kyle Edwards (Destrehan - Destrehan, La.)

Three-star TE Caden Clark (Archbishop Hoban - Akron Oh.)

TE Carl Tucker Jr. (UNC -Concord, N.C.)

Four-star OT Javion Cohen (Central - Phenix City, Ala.)

Four-star DB Malachi Moore (Hewitt-Trussville - Trussville, Ala.)

Four-star WR Javon Baker (McEachern - Powder Springs, Ga.)

Four-star OG Damieon George (North Shore - Houston, Tx.)

Four-star DB Brian Branch (Sandy Creek - Tyrone, Ga.)

Four-star ATH Kristian Story (Lanett - Lanett, Ala.)

