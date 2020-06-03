Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

All Things Bama Podcast: Which Summer Enrollees Could Have Immediate Impact as Freshmen?

Tyler Martin

Another episode of the All Things Bama Podcast is here and host Tyler Martin is again joined by staff writer Joey Blackwell to discuss the latest with the University of Alabama athletics. 

For the firs few minutes of the show, the two dive into the reaction from Crimson Tide athletes surrounding the death of George Floyd and the protests in our country. 

With Alabama's summer enrollees trickling onto campus, Martin and Blackwell break down which ones could make an immediate impact as freshman. 

Could it be Brian Branch, who is one of the two true safeties Nick Saban and company signed in this class? What about Tim Smith, one of the best incoming defensive tackles in the nation?

Find out on this week's All Things Bama Podcast.

The full list of summer enrollees includes:  

Four-star DT Jamil Burroughs (McEachern - Powder Springs, Ga.)

Four-star DT Jah-Marien Latham (Pickens County - Reform, Ala.)

Four-star LB Quandarrius Robinson (Jackson-Olin - Birmingham, Ala.)

Four-star DT Tim Smith (Sebastian River - Sebastian, Fla.)

Three-star RB Kyle Edwards (Destrehan - Destrehan, La.)

Three-star TE Caden Clark (Archbishop Hoban - Akron Oh.)

TE Carl Tucker Jr. (UNC -Concord, N.C.)

Four-star OT Javion Cohen (Central - Phenix City, Ala.)

Four-star DB Malachi Moore (Hewitt-Trussville - Trussville, Ala.)

Four-star WR Javon Baker (McEachern - Powder Springs, Ga.)

Four-star OG Damieon George (North Shore - Houston, Tx.)

Four-star DB Brian Branch (Sandy Creek - Tyrone, Ga.)

Four-star ATH Kristian Story (Lanett - Lanett, Ala.)

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor. Former guests of the show include Eli Gold, Barrett Jones, Cory Reamer, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Peter Burns of the SEC Network, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Wimp Sanderson, Lawson Schaffer, Shaun Dion Hamilton, John Garcia Jr., Kenneth Darby, and more.

Make sure to like and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Stay safe and healthy, thanks for listening!

Link to Apple Podcasts

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Talking Bear

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with some of Bear Bryant's best quotes

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Around The SEC: How The League Is Dealing With Re-Opening, Nationwide Protests

Around the SEC, a collective effort of league Sports Illustrated sites, will appear weekly on BamaCentral, usually on Tuesdays.

Christopher Walsh

Wide Receiver Tyrell Shavers Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The redshirt junior reportedly entered the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: I'll Tell You About Football vs. Rule Tide

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Do Sports Even Matter Right Now?

A look at how the sports world is reacting to what's going on in the United States right now, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 3, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

2021 SF Alex Crawford's Recruitment on the Rise After Offers From Alabama, TCU

The Crimson Tide coaching staff and Crawford beginning a strong relationship as his recruitment takes off

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

SEC Position Previews/Rankings: Wide Receivers

Which team has the best receivers in the league this season? Alabama and LSU both have good arguments

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tikes: Dirt Cheap

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Prielipp, Jean and Diodati Named Freshman All-Americans

The Alabama baseball freshmen trio were selected by CBN on Monday morning

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin