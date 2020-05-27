All Things Bama Podcast: Who are the Most Viable Threats to Alabama in the SEC?

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by writer Joey Blackwell to discuss who are the most viable threats to Alabama in the SEC this coming up season.

The two first begin the show by previewing 2021 four-star linebacker Ian Jackson's decision, which is coming up on Thursday. Jackson, an -instate product out of Prattville, Ala., is down to the Crimson Tide, Auburn, Oregon, LSU, Georgia, and Oklahoma.

Then, Martin and Blackwell dive into Alabama's two SEC East matchups for the 2020 campaign, a home game against Georgia and a road test in Knoxville against the Tennessee Volunteers. Which team could the Crimson Tide have the most trouble against?

Next up, the duo goes into the SEC West and what the expectations are for programs like LSU, Texas A & M, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Arkansas. Which team, not named Alabama, could earn a trip to Atlanta for the conference title? Find out all this and more on today's episode.

On Friday's episode, we will have special guest, Sports Illustrated All-American's football recruiting director John Garcia Jr. on to talk Alabama, SEC, and national recruiting.

