All Things Bama Podcast: Who Could Commit to the Crimson Tide Next?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by BamaCentral staff writer Tony Tsoukalas to discuss basketball roster changes, takeaways from the first full week of spring football and who could commit to the Crimson Tide next?

How much more will the roster be shaken for coach Nate Oats and company? Who are some potential incoming transfers? Where can the Crimson Tide grow after an up-and-down '21-22 campaign?

The two also dive into what coach Nick Saban, quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had to say during Alabama's first full week of spring practices.

What are the expectations for the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, and the Alabama defense as a whole? Who is impressing the most in spring camp so far? What position battles are taking shape?

Finally, which 2023 quarterback is Alabama most likely to land, Eli Holstein or Arch Manning? Who is in town this weekend? Is the Crimson Tide in good shape to land Vanderbilt transfer offensive lineman Tyler Steen?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast. The episode is also available on YouTube to watch in its entirety on the BamaCentral channel.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Youtube, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.