An Online Postcard from Tuscaloosa: Here is what you are Missing

Allie Wright

Since Tuscaloosa is under a 24-hour curfew because of COVID-19, walking has been the go-to activity. Typically the riverwalk is filled with students during the University of Alabama school semester. With all students being evacuated, the Tuscaloosa citizens have stepped in to maintain the use of the walking trail.

Scattered across the riverwalk are signs enforcing social distancing and personal space in a more unique way. The city of Tuscaloosa put these signs up as a reminder that, even though everyone is enjoying a nice stroll, you must be at least 6 feet apart. 

The path follows the Black Warrior River and is one of the popular landmarks in Tuscaloosa. The beautiful bridges also make it a note-able spot for pictures. For those of you eager to return to Tuscaloosa, the riverwalk waits with open arms. 

by

BamaDave17