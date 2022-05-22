Angelica Moresco Paces Crimson Tide During Second Round of NCAA Championships

Alabama women’s golf is tied for 23rd place with 18 holes to go before the first cut.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Nearly 12 hours after concluding the first round, the University of Alabama women’s golf team was back on the golf course for the early set of tee times at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships Saturday. The Crimson Tide turned in a 28-over-par 316 in the second round, earning a 38-over-par 614 tournament total for a share of 23rd place ahead of the lineup’s final chance to move inside the cut line at Grayhawk Golf Club Raptor Course (par 72, 6,340 yards).

UA is just 11 shots shy of the top 15, which it will need to reach Sunday in order to improve to the fourth round of stroke play Monday.

No. 1 Stanford remains at the top of the leaderboard on a 5-over-par 581. No. 2 Oregon is in second place on a 9-over-par 585, while No. 15 UCLA and No. 17 Auburn are tied for third place at 10-over-par 586.

Angelica Moresco turned her game around overnight, from trailing the lineup at the end of the first round to leading the lineup at the end of the second round.

The graduate student had an impressive start to her round after reaching one under through 11 holes, thanks to a trio of birdies on holes Nos. 4, 7 and 10. Despite following that stretch with four bogeys over her next five holes, she managed to cap the second round with another birdie on No. 18. Moresco, who is competing in her final NCAA Championships, recorded a 3-over-par 75 Saturday, producing an 8-over-par 152 tournament total and a share of 69th place.

She is competing with her younger sister Benedetta Moresco for the first time at the final site, after sitting out of the lineup for health reasons in 2021.

Benedetta Moresco put together a 7-over-par 79 Saturday. The sophomore was seven over on the front nine and remained even on the back nine after a pair of birdies and a double. She boasts a 10-over-par 154 in the tournament and is tied for 82nd place.

Polly Mack, Emilie Øverås and Isabella van der Biest all recorded matching rounds of 9-over-par 81 Saturday. Mack and van der Biest found trouble on the par-5 No. 4 – both recording a triple on the 500-yard track with a challenging hole location – and struggled to recover.

Despite her nine over in the second round, van der Biest’s even par in the first round helped her settle for a share of 78th place. Øverås is tied for 94th place on an 11-over-par 155, while Mack is tied for 118th place with a 14-over-par 158.

Alabama will tee off in the third round Sunday. The time and starting tee will be updated in this press release on RollTide.com when it is announced by the NCAA.

FROM HEAD COACH MIC POTTER

“We got off to another slow start, making two triples, a double and a bogey on No. 4, to go with only one birdie. That killed our momentum, and we couldn’t get it back. We are now in a position that requires us to be aggressive tomorrow, so hopefully that will free us up!”

RESULTS

T69 Angelica Moresco 77-75 / 152 (+8)

T78 Isabella van der Biest 72-81 / 153 (+9)

T82 Benedetta Moresco 75-79 / 154 (+10)

T94 Emilie Øverås 74-81 / 155 (+11)

T118 Polly Mack 77-81 / 158 (+14)