Another Alabama LB Enters Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Earlier on Thursday, Alabama senior linebacker Jaylen Moody joined the transfer portal, and by the afternoon another Crimson Tide inside linebacker has entered his name. Shane Lee is the latest Crimson Tide player to enter the transfer portal.

(Keep up with the coming and going of Alabama's roster with the 2022 Eligibility Tracker.)

The junior linebacker saw massive playing time as a freshman in 2019 after Alabama was decimated with injuries at the inside linebacker position. Lee and Christian Harris, true freshmen at the time, were forced to step up and play a major role in the middle of the Alabama defense.

As a true freshman, Lee was second on the team in tackles in 2019 with 86 and also added 4.5 sacks and an interception. The 86 tackles were the most of any freshman in the SEC. Because of his play, Lee was named a Freshman All-American and selected to the Freshman All-SEC team by the coaches. Heading into his sophomore season, he was named to the Butkus Award Watch List.

After starting at Mike linebacker his freshman year, Lee has seen his role diminished over the past two seasons. This season, he recorded six tackles and 0.5 sacks over 10 appearances mostly in late game situations once the game was already out of reach. The 6-foot, 240-pounder spent the majority of his time on special teams, recording just 30 defensive snaps.

Lee is the seventh scholarship player on the Crimson Tide roster to enter the transfer portal since Alabama's season ended Monday night.