2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Eligibility Tracker

Keeping track of the Alabama football roster through the 2021 season and beyond, when things may get even more complicated

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — So now what?

Normally, the NCAA limit is 85 scholarship players on the active roster at any point, and schools can sign only 25 players during each recruiting cycle.

The 25 part hasn't been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and schools can still backtrack some to fill gaps from the previous year.

But the 85 limit has been temporarily obliterated.

When the NCAA decided that the 2020 season would not count against a player’s eligibility, regardless of if he played or not, the maximum limit became moot. Theoretically, a football team could have 100-plus scholarship players on the roster until those players involved all departed.

That's assuming the school could afford to do so.

So how does the Alabama roster look heading into National Signing Day?

Pretty much like it always does: Loaded with a ridiculous amount of talent, and in a constant state of flux with some players coming and going, but not overflowing in terms of the numbers.

When with the status of a couple of players having yet to be revealed, Alabama will be going into the spring with fewer than 85 scholarship players.

Nick Saban has 25 players signed for the Class of 2021, including 14 early enrollees, and another 11 due to arrive over the summer.

The coach doesn’t disclose scholarship information so there's always a little bit of guesswork involved, and there's always some coming and going over the summer.

Here’s a look at each position group following the 2020 national championship season, along with the year each player arrived.

Those ranked in the top 99 of his recruiting class is labeled as such. The players in the Class of 2021 were according to Sports Illustrated, and those who arrived in Tuscaloosa previously by the consensus rankings derived by 247Sports.

p- recruited at another position.

* consensus top-32 player in his recruiting class (which essentially translates to five-star designation)

Crimson Tide Offense (40)

Quarterbacks (3)

Bryce Young, 2020, [2]*

Paul Tyson, 2019

Early Enrollee

QB Jalen Milroe, Katy, Texas (Tompkins), 2021

Running backs (6)

Trey Sanders, 2019, [6]*

Jase McClellan, 2020, [47]

Roydell Williams, 2020, [77]

Brian Robinson Jr., 2017

Kellen Robinson, 2019

Kyle Edwards, 2020

Incoming

RB Camar Wheaton / Garland, Texas (Lakeview Centennial), 2021, No. 9

Wide receivers (9)

Thaiu Jones-Bell, 2020

Xavier Williams, 2018

Traeshon Holden, 2020

Javon Baker, 2020

John Metchie III, 2019

Slade Bolden, 2018 (p)

Early Enrollees

WR Jacorey Brooks / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy), 2021, No. 45*

SLOT Christian Leary / Orlando, Fla. (Edgewater), 2021, No. 47

WR Agiye Hall, Valrico, Fla. (Bloomingdale), 2021

Incoming

SLOT JoJo Earle / Aledo, Texas, 2021, No. 75, 2021

Tight ends (6)

Cameron Latu, 2018 (p)

Major Tennison, 2017

Jahleel Billingsley, 2019

Michael Parker, 2018

Caden Clark, 2020

Early Enrollee

Robbie Ouzts, Rock Hill, S.C., 2021

Offensive line (16)

Evan Neal, 2019, [7]*

Pierce Quick, 2019, [40]

Amari Kight, 2019, [76]

Emil Ekiyor Jr., 2018

Tommy Brown, 2018

Darrian Dalcourt 2019

Chris Owens, 2016

Kendall Randolph, 2017

Tanner Bowles, 2019

Javion Cohen, 2020

Damieon George, 2020

Seth McLaughlin, 2020

Early Enrollee

OT Tommy Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints Episcopal), 2021, No. 5*

OT J.C. Latham / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy), 2021, No. 8*

OG Terrence Ferguson, Fort Valley, Ga. (Peach County), 2021

C James Brockermeyer, Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints Episcopal), 2021

Incoming

G Jaeden Roberts / Houston, Texas (North Shore), 2021, No. 98

Crimson Tide Defense (42)

Defensive line (11)

LaBryan Ray, 2017, [28]*

Tim Smith, 2020, [56]

Justin Eboigne, 2019, [62]

Stephon Wynn Jr., 2018 [74]

Byron Young, 2019, [77]

Phidarian Mathis, 2017

Braylen Ingraham, 2019

Jah-Marien Latham, 2020

DJ Dale, 2019

Jamil Burroughs, 2020

Early enrollee

DL Monkell Goodwine / Fort Washington, Md. (National Christian Academy), No. 89, 2021

Incoming

DT Damon Payne / Belleville, Mich., 2021, No. 11*

DE Dallas Turner / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas), 2021, No. 33*

DT Tim Keenan, Birmingham, Ala. (Ramsay), 2021

DT Anquin Barnes, Montgomery, Ala. (Robert E. Lee), 2021

Linebackers (18)

(Ben Davis, 2016, [10]*)

Chris Braswell, 2020, [19]*

Drew Sanders, 2020, [22]*

Demouy Kennedy, 2020, [39]

Quandarrius Robinson, 2020, [65]

Shane Lee, 2019, [78]

Will Anderson Jr., 2020, [17]*

Jarez Parks, 2017, [91]

Christopher Allen, 2017

Christian Harris, 2019

Kevin Harris, 2019

Ale Kaho, 2018

King Mwikuta, 2019

Jackson Bratton, 2020

Jaylen Moody, 2018

Early Enrollee

ILB Deontae Lawson, Mobile, Ala. (Mobile Christian School), 2021

OLB Keanu Koht, Vero Beach, Calif., 2021

OLB Ian Jackson, Prattville, Ala., 2021

Incoming

ILB Kendrick Blackshire, Duncanville, Texas, 2021

Secondary (13)

Jordan Battle, 2019, [43]

Brian Branch, 2020, [61]

DeMarcco Hellams, 2019, [84]

Brandon Turnage 2019

Jalyn Armour-Davis, 2018

Josh Jobe, 2018

Daniel Wright, 2017

Marcus Banks, 2019

Kristian Story, 2020

Malachi Moore, 2020

Jahquez Robinson, 2020

Ronald Williams, 2020 (Juco)

Early Enrollee

CB Ga’Quincy McKinstry / Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley), No. 29*

Incoming

S Kaine Williams, Marrero, La. (John Ehret), 2021

CB Devonta Smith, Cincinnati, Ohio (LaSalle), 2021

CB Khyree Jackson, Upper Marlboro, MD (East Mississippi CC), 2021

Crimson Special teams (2)

(Skyler DeLong, 2018)

Will Reichard, 2019

Position Group TBD (1)

Incoming

Kadarius Calloway, Philadelphia, Miss., 2021

Total: 84

Offense: 40

Defense: 42

Special teams: 2

Consensus Top 32 Players (five-star): 14 (16.7 percent of roster)

Consensus Top 100 Players: 34 (40.5 percent of roster)

The eligibility tracker will be updated as necessary.