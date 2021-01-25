2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Eligibility Tracker
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — So now what?
Normally, the NCAA limit is 85 scholarship players on the active roster at any point, and schools can sign only 25 players during each recruiting cycle.
The 25 part hasn't been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and schools can still backtrack some to fill gaps from the previous year.
But the 85 limit has been temporarily obliterated.
When the NCAA decided that the 2020 season would not count against a player’s eligibility, regardless of if he played or not, the maximum limit became moot. Theoretically, a football team could have 100-plus scholarship players on the roster until those players involved all departed.
That's assuming the school could afford to do so.
So how does the Alabama roster look heading into National Signing Day?
Pretty much like it always does: Loaded with a ridiculous amount of talent, and in a constant state of flux with some players coming and going, but not overflowing in terms of the numbers.
When with the status of a couple of players having yet to be revealed, Alabama will be going into the spring with fewer than 85 scholarship players.
Nick Saban has 25 players signed for the Class of 2021, including 14 early enrollees, and another 11 due to arrive over the summer.
The coach doesn’t disclose scholarship information so there's always a little bit of guesswork involved, and there's always some coming and going over the summer.
Here’s a look at each position group following the 2020 national championship season, along with the year each player arrived.
Those ranked in the top 99 of his recruiting class is labeled as such. The players in the Class of 2021 were according to Sports Illustrated, and those who arrived in Tuscaloosa previously by the consensus rankings derived by 247Sports.
p- recruited at another position.
* consensus top-32 player in his recruiting class (which essentially translates to five-star designation)
Crimson Tide Offense (40)
Quarterbacks (3)
Bryce Young, 2020, [2]*
Paul Tyson, 2019
Early Enrollee
QB Jalen Milroe, Katy, Texas (Tompkins), 2021
Running backs (6)
Trey Sanders, 2019, [6]*
Jase McClellan, 2020, [47]
Roydell Williams, 2020, [77]
Brian Robinson Jr., 2017
Kellen Robinson, 2019
Kyle Edwards, 2020
Incoming
RB Camar Wheaton / Garland, Texas (Lakeview Centennial), 2021, No. 9
Wide receivers (9)
Thaiu Jones-Bell, 2020
Xavier Williams, 2018
Traeshon Holden, 2020
Javon Baker, 2020
John Metchie III, 2019
Slade Bolden, 2018 (p)
Early Enrollees
WR Jacorey Brooks / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy), 2021, No. 45*
SLOT Christian Leary / Orlando, Fla. (Edgewater), 2021, No. 47
WR Agiye Hall, Valrico, Fla. (Bloomingdale), 2021
Incoming
SLOT JoJo Earle / Aledo, Texas, 2021, No. 75, 2021
Tight ends (6)
Cameron Latu, 2018 (p)
Major Tennison, 2017
Jahleel Billingsley, 2019
Michael Parker, 2018
Caden Clark, 2020
Early Enrollee
Robbie Ouzts, Rock Hill, S.C., 2021
Offensive line (16)
Evan Neal, 2019, [7]*
Pierce Quick, 2019, [40]
Amari Kight, 2019, [76]
Emil Ekiyor Jr., 2018
Tommy Brown, 2018
Darrian Dalcourt 2019
Chris Owens, 2016
Kendall Randolph, 2017
Tanner Bowles, 2019
Javion Cohen, 2020
Damieon George, 2020
Seth McLaughlin, 2020
Early Enrollee
OT Tommy Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints Episcopal), 2021, No. 5*
OT J.C. Latham / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy), 2021, No. 8*
OG Terrence Ferguson, Fort Valley, Ga. (Peach County), 2021
C James Brockermeyer, Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints Episcopal), 2021
Incoming
G Jaeden Roberts / Houston, Texas (North Shore), 2021, No. 98
Crimson Tide Defense (42)
Defensive line (11)
LaBryan Ray, 2017, [28]*
Tim Smith, 2020, [56]
Justin Eboigne, 2019, [62]
Stephon Wynn Jr., 2018 [74]
Byron Young, 2019, [77]
Phidarian Mathis, 2017
Braylen Ingraham, 2019
Jah-Marien Latham, 2020
DJ Dale, 2019
Jamil Burroughs, 2020
Early enrollee
DL Monkell Goodwine / Fort Washington, Md. (National Christian Academy), No. 89, 2021
Incoming
DT Damon Payne / Belleville, Mich., 2021, No. 11*
DE Dallas Turner / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas), 2021, No. 33*
DT Tim Keenan, Birmingham, Ala. (Ramsay), 2021
DT Anquin Barnes, Montgomery, Ala. (Robert E. Lee), 2021
Linebackers (18)
(Ben Davis, 2016, [10]*)
Chris Braswell, 2020, [19]*
Drew Sanders, 2020, [22]*
Demouy Kennedy, 2020, [39]
Quandarrius Robinson, 2020, [65]
Shane Lee, 2019, [78]
Will Anderson Jr., 2020, [17]*
Jarez Parks, 2017, [91]
Christopher Allen, 2017
Christian Harris, 2019
Kevin Harris, 2019
Ale Kaho, 2018
King Mwikuta, 2019
Jackson Bratton, 2020
Jaylen Moody, 2018
Early Enrollee
ILB Deontae Lawson, Mobile, Ala. (Mobile Christian School), 2021
OLB Keanu Koht, Vero Beach, Calif., 2021
OLB Ian Jackson, Prattville, Ala., 2021
Incoming
ILB Kendrick Blackshire, Duncanville, Texas, 2021
Secondary (13)
Jordan Battle, 2019, [43]
Brian Branch, 2020, [61]
DeMarcco Hellams, 2019, [84]
Brandon Turnage 2019
Jalyn Armour-Davis, 2018
Josh Jobe, 2018
Daniel Wright, 2017
Marcus Banks, 2019
Kristian Story, 2020
Malachi Moore, 2020
Jahquez Robinson, 2020
Ronald Williams, 2020 (Juco)
Early Enrollee
CB Ga’Quincy McKinstry / Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley), No. 29*
Incoming
S Kaine Williams, Marrero, La. (John Ehret), 2021
CB Devonta Smith, Cincinnati, Ohio (LaSalle), 2021
CB Khyree Jackson, Upper Marlboro, MD (East Mississippi CC), 2021
Crimson Special teams (2)
(Skyler DeLong, 2018)
Will Reichard, 2019
Position Group TBD (1)
Incoming
Kadarius Calloway, Philadelphia, Miss., 2021
Total: 84
Offense: 40
Defense: 42
Special teams: 2
Consensus Top 32 Players (five-star): 14 (16.7 percent of roster)
Consensus Top 100 Players: 34 (40.5 percent of roster)
The eligibility tracker will be updated as necessary.