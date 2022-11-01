Yet Another SEC Coach Came and Went During the Nick Saban Era: All Things CW

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day as the Alabama Crimson Tide prepares to visit LSU.

This is ...

Take 2

Trivia question: Which number is greater, Nick Saban's age or the number of people who have been a football head coach in the Southeastern Conference since Saban was hired to lead the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2007?

Note: That latter number includes interim head coaches.

Made you pause and think for a moment, didn't it?

On Monday, Saban turned 71.

It was also when the Auburn Tigers finally said so long to head coach Bryan Harsin, who had been the equivalent of dead coach walking all season.

If anything, Auburn might have done Harsin a favor with the firing as he'll have a head start on landing somewhere else. His name has already been linked to some prominent programs, especially back west.

Was the firing a good thing for Alabama? It depends on whom Auburn hires. However, it'll definitely help regarding this year's Iron Bowl and for the next recruiting class or two.

For once, Saban can't be blamed for another SEC coach getting the axe because Harsin's team nearly pulled off quite the upset of the Crimson Tide during their only meeting last year. The former Boise State player and coach was already on the hot seat when Bryce Young led a 12-play drive in the 95 seconds of regulation and hit then-freshman Ja’Corey Brooks with a touchdown pass to send the game into overtime.

Maybe had the Tigers found a way to win, instead of losing 24-22 in the fourth overtime, Young wouldn't have won the Heisman Trophy.

But Harsin still probably wouldn't have saved his job the way things were looking.

We'll obviously never know for sure.

With Cadillac Williams named the interim coach, he's No. 64 on the list of of people who have coached a team in the SEC since Saban was hired in 2007, including interims, and he's the sixth person to be at the helm at Auburn.

It seems highly likely that new athletic director John Cohen will not be looking to promote from within, so the next head coach will be at least No. 65.

It may not be a matter of if that number exceeds Saban's age, but when.

The move was also made on same week that Saban will face Brian Kelly for the first time in an SEC regular-season game. They've square off twice in the postseason when he was the head coach at Notre Dame.

Saban's 276 career wins are the most career victories by an active FBS head coach, ahead of North Carolina’s Mack Brown (272) and Kelly (269).

Saban is 281-68-1, with a winning percentage of .804, while Kelly is 172-64 .729.

But here's two things that really separate Saban from everyone else in league history:

• His 146 conference wins (including SEC championship games) are second on the SEC career conference wins list, and he's closing fast on Paul W. "Bear" Bryant's 159.

• Saban is way out in front in SEC regular season winning percentage at .830 (146-30). Only three other coaches have been better than .750: Tennessee's Robert Neyland (1926-34, 1936-40, 46-52) at .787, Alabama's Frank Thomas (1931-46) at .765, and Bryant (Kentucky 1946-53, Alabama 1958-82 ) at.764.

Saban would have to lose 10 straight games to fall out of first.

SEC Coaching Changes During Saban Era (2007-22)

Arkansas: Houston Nutt (1998-2007), Reggie Herring (interim 2007), Bobby Petrino (2008-11), John L. Smith (2012), Bret Bielema (2013-17), Paul Rhoads (interim 2017), Chad Morris (2017-19), Sam Pittman (2020-current).

Auburn: Tommy Tuberville (1999-2008), Gene Chizik (2009-12), Gus Malzahn (2013-2020), Kevin Steele (interim 2020), Bryan Harsin (2021-22), Cadillac Williams (interim 2022).

Florida: Urban Meyer (2005-10), Will Muschamp (2011-14), D.J. Durkin (interim 2014), Jim McElwain (2015-17), Randy Shannon (interim 2017), Dan Mullen 2018-21), Billy Napier (2022).

Georgia: Mark Richt (2001-15), Kirby Smart (2016-current).

Kentucky: Rich Brooks (2003-09), Joker Phillips (2010-12), Mark Stoops (2013-current).

LSU: Les Miles (2005-16), Ed Orgeron (2016-21), Brian Kelly (2022).

Ole Miss: Ed Orgeron (2005-07), Houston Nutt (2008-11), Hugh Freeze (2012-16), Matt Luke (2017-19), Lane Kiffin (2020-current).

Mississippi State: Sylvester Croom (2004-08), Dan Mullen (2009-17), Greg Knox (interim 2017), Joe Moorehead (2017-19), Mike Leach (2020-current).

Missouri: Gary Pinkel (2001-15), Barry Odom (2016-19), Eliah Drinkwitz (2020-current).

South Carolina: Steve Spurrier (2005-15), Shawn Elliott (interim 2015), Will Muschamp (2016-2020), Mike Bobo (interim 2020), Shane Beamer (2021-current).

Tennessee: Phillip Fulmer (1992-2008), Lane Kiffin (2009), Derek Dooley (2010-12), Jim Chaney (interim 2012), Butch Jones (2013-17), Brady Hoke (2017), Jeremy Pruitt (2018-20), Josh Heupel (2021-current).

Texas A&M: Kevin Sumlin (2012-17), Jeff Banks (interim 2017), Jimbo Fisher (2018-current).

Vanderbilt: Bobby Johnson (2002-09), Robbie Caldwell (2010), James Franklin (2011-13), Derek Mason (2014-2020), Todd Fitch (interim 2020), Clark Lea (2021-current).

See Also:

Take 1: Since 2007, Alabama vs. LSU Has Been College Football's Best Matchup

Want to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? SI Tickets