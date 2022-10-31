What Alabama Players Plan to Do to Celebrate Nick Saban's Birthday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It might be one of the most intense rivalries in college football over the last 15 years with another top-15 matchup slated for this weekend, but the week of the Alabama/LSU game started on a lighter note Monday.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly opened his press wishing Alabama head coach Nick Saban a happy birthday. Saban was all business for his Monday press conference, but his players shared what they have in store for the coach on his 71st birthday.

"Dunk him in the cold tub," Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o joked. "Nah, I’m just kidding. That wouldn’t go well. We’ve got practice today, so just go out and practice. We’ll probably sing him ‘Happy Birthday’ before practice. But coach is strictly business, so I don't think he sees this as his birthday."

Not so fast on the cold tub according to Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young. He said Saban is exempt from the players' tradition of tossing their teammates in the cold tub on their birthdays. Instead, Young took time to reflect on what Saban means to him and the team.

"Coach is really probably the biggest reason we’re all here on this team," Young said. "Just that level of excellence that he’s had throughout the years. Me being a part of it now, this will be my third year, just to be able to see what that level of greatness looks like up close and personal— the level that he holds himself to first and foremost, and all of us. It really has pushed me to be a better person and a better player.

"We’re all just grateful for that. His birthday is kind of a cool opportunity to reflect. I have all the respect in the world for coach. We all do. He’s the greatest to do it, so I’m just happy to be here and be able to learn from him each and every day.”

Alabama will hold practice Monday afternoon as it begins preparations for Saturday night's game at No. 15 LSU.

