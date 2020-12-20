AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll Agree With the CFP Selection Committee's Top Four

The College Football Playoff Committee got it right according to the latest polls

There was little debate this season as to who the four best teams were in college football according to the Associated Press Top 25 and US Amway Coaches Poll.

Both major polls concluded with the same top four as the College Football Playoff Selection Committee: Alabama (11-0), Clemson (10-1), Ohio State (6-0), and Notre Dame (10-1).

The Fighting Irish squeaked past Texas A&M (8-1) in the AP Top 25 by 41 points to secure the fourth spot, while in the Coaches Poll, it only had 20 more points.

Where is there a larger discrepancy in the polls is between the sixth and eighth spots.

9-0 Cincinnati finished 9th in the CFP Rankings, but sixth in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, while Indiana (6-1) finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in those polls, but only eleventh in the CFP Rankings.

If it were still in the BCS era, the top four would have also remained unchanged:

Here is the latest polls as we enter into bowl season:

AP Top 25

Team, first-places votes, record

1. Alabama (62) (11-0)

2. Clemson (10-1)

3. Ohio State (6-0)

4. Notre Dame (10-1)

5. Texas A&M (8-1)

6. Cincinnati (9-0)

7. Indiana (6-1)

8. Oklahoma (8-2)

9. Coastal Carolina (11-0)

10. Florida (8-3)

11. Georgia (7-2)

12. Iowa State (8-3)

13. BYU (10-1)

14. North Carolina (8-3)

15. Northwestern (6-2)

16. Louisiana (9-1)

17. Iowa (6-2)

18. Miami (8-2)

19. San Jose State (7-0)

20. Texas (6-3)

21. USC (5-1)

22. Tulsa (6-2)

23. Liberty (9-1)

24. NC State (8-3)

25. Oregon (4-2)

Amway Coaches Poll

1. Alabama (61) (11-0)

2. Clemson (10-1)

3. Ohio State (6-0)

4. Notre Dame (10-1)

5. Texas A&M (8-1)

6. Cincinnati (9-0)

7. Oklahoma (8-2)

8. Indiana (6-1)

9. Georgia (7-2)

10. Florida (8-3)

11. Coastal Carolina (11-0)

12. Iowa State (8-3)

13. Northwestern (6-2)

14. North Carolina (8-3)

15. BYU (10-1)

16. Iowa (6-2)

17. Louisiana (9-1)

18. Miami (8-2)

19. USC (5-1)

20. San Jose State (7-0)

21. Oklahoma State (7-3)

22. NC State (8-3)

23. Liberty (9-1)

24. Texas (6-3)

25. Tulsa (6-2)