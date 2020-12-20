All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll Agree With the CFP Selection Committee's Top Four

The College Football Playoff Committee got it right according to the latest polls
Author:
Publish date:

There was little debate this season as to who the four best teams were in college football according to the Associated Press Top 25 and US Amway Coaches Poll. 

Both major polls concluded with the same top four as the College Football Playoff Selection Committee: Alabama (11-0), Clemson (10-1), Ohio State (6-0), and Notre Dame (10-1).

The Fighting Irish squeaked past Texas A&M (8-1) in the AP Top 25 by 41 points to secure the fourth spot, while in the Coaches Poll, it only had 20 more points. 

Where is there a larger discrepancy in the polls is between the sixth and eighth spots. 

9-0 Cincinnati finished 9th in the CFP Rankings, but sixth in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, while Indiana (6-1) finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in those polls, but only eleventh in the CFP Rankings.

If it were still in the BCS era, the top four would have also remained unchanged:

Here is the latest polls as we enter into bowl season:

AP Top 25

Team, first-places votes, record

1. Alabama (62) (11-0)

2. Clemson (10-1)

3. Ohio State (6-0)

4. Notre Dame (10-1)

5. Texas A&M (8-1)

6. Cincinnati (9-0) 

7. Indiana (6-1)

8. Oklahoma (8-2)

9. Coastal Carolina (11-0)

10. Florida (8-3)

11. Georgia (7-2)

12. Iowa State (8-3)

13. BYU (10-1)

14. North Carolina (8-3)

15. Northwestern (6-2)

16. Louisiana (9-1)

17. Iowa (6-2)

18. Miami (8-2)

19. San Jose State (7-0)

20. Texas (6-3)

21. USC (5-1)

22. Tulsa (6-2)

23. Liberty (9-1)

24. NC State (8-3)

25. Oregon (4-2)

Amway Coaches Poll

1. Alabama (61) (11-0)

2. Clemson (10-1)

3. Ohio State (6-0)

4. Notre Dame (10-1)

5. Texas A&M (8-1)

6. Cincinnati (9-0)

7. Oklahoma (8-2)

8. Indiana (6-1)

9. Georgia (7-2)

10. Florida (8-3)

11. Coastal Carolina (11-0)

12. Iowa State (8-3)

13. Northwestern (6-2)

14. North Carolina (8-3)

15. BYU (10-1)

16. Iowa (6-2)

17. Louisiana (9-1)

18. Miami (8-2)

19. USC (5-1)

20. San Jose State (7-0)

21. Oklahoma State (7-3)

22. NC State (8-3)

23. Liberty (9-1)

24. Texas (6-3)

25. Tulsa (6-2)

FLGAI-121920-GatorsFBvsAlabama-SECChamp-7284-MattPendleton
All Things Bama

AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll Agree With the CFP Selection Committee's Top Four

DeVonta Smith, Alabama practice, Sept. 15, 2020
All Things Bama

Alabama Opens as a Big Favorite Over Notre Dame and There's a New Favorite for the Heisman

Landon Dickerson at Arkansas
All Things Bama

Alabama's Landon Dickerson Will Miss College Football Playoff With Knee Injury

2020 Rose Bowl CFP Graphic
All Things Bama

Live Updates: 2020-2021 College Football Bowl Announcements

The Saban Top 100: No. 5 Barrett Jones
The Saban Files

The Saban Top 100: No. 5 Barrett Jones

121920_MFB_JonesMa_HarrisNa_Florida_JH2208
All Things Bama

Alabama Clinches No. 1 Seed In College Football Playoff, Will Play Notre Dame in Rose Bowl

SEC logo, black background
All Things Bama

SEC Football Power Rankings: Final

122020_MFB_JonesMa_Florida_JH8427
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 7 Florida 46

Alabama 2020 SEC Champions
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 20, 2020