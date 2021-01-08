Balanced Scoring Propels Alabama Women's Basketball To 67-59 Win Over LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama women’s basketball improved to 9-1 overall and 2-1 in Southeastern Conference play with a 67-59 victory over LSU (4-5, 2-1 SEC) on Thursday in Coleman Coliseum.

The Crimson Tide had four players finish in double figures, including Ariyah Copeland and Jasmine Walker, who each recorded double-doubles. For Copeland, it was her third of the season, collecting 20 points and 14 rebounds, while Walker tallied her fifth of the year with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Megan Abrams and Jordan Lewis chipped in 12 points apiece, and Lewis also dished out a game-best five assists.

Alabama got off to a hot start with Walker knocking down a three-pointer 10 seconds into the game. Aside from a pair of ties, the Tide led for the entire game and by as many as 12. LSU rallied for the second tie of the ballgame midway through the fourth, however Alabama responded by scoring eight unanswered to help seal the victory.

37 Gallery 37 Images

Head Coach Kristy Curry Said

“Great team effort. Great balance. Four in double figures. Incredible execution down the stretch. I thought when they took one option away, we were able to get it inside and take high-percentage shots and get to the free throw line. I thought the team that got to 60 [points] first would win. It’s really hard to score 60. That’s one thing I’ve learned about their style of play. I was so proud of our kids. I thought there was a point in the fourth quarter where it was tied, and we had a choice to make. We chose to be a little tougher and a little bit more aggressive. I thought our point guard play with Hannah [Barber] and Jordan [Lewis] – having those two on the floor, our execution was tremendous. The thing I’m probably most proud of is how we rebounded the ball tonight. To respond to what happened to us on Monday night – 11 offensive boards to their seven. To turn it over like we did, we balanced it with the ability to rebound. I loved our team’s response tonight through some adversity.”

News and Notes

Alabama dominated the glass, outrebounding LSU, 44-27.

The Tide had four players in double figures for the second time this season.

Alabama had one of its most efficient shooting quarters of the season, hitting 70 percent (7-10) in the second.

The Tide scored nearly half of its points in the paint with 32 coming from inside.

Ariyah Copeland has now scored 20 or more points in four games this season and five times for her career, while Jasmine Walker has done so seven times this year and 13 times for her career.

Jordan Lewis continued her dominance in the fouls drawn category, racking up six on the night, which resulted in six points from the line.

Next Up