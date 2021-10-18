AP Poll Releases Preseason Top 25 College Basketball Rankings

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Crimson Tide's first game of the college basketball season is November 9 against Louisiana Tech, and with the season soon-to-begin the AP Poll released its preseason Top 25 rankings of the season.

Alabama is ranked No. 14 heading into the year, with Kentucky four spots above as the only SEC team ranked ahead of the Crimson Tide. To round out conference rivals in the Top 25, Arkansas is No. 16, Tennessee is No. 18 and Auburn is No. 22 as the fifth of five ranked SEC programs.

Under third-year coach Nate Oats, Alabama returns guards Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly and forward Keon Ellis as its main contributors from the 2020-21 team which won both the regular season and conference tournament championship.

However, both the SEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, Herbert Jones, departed to the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans, and guard John Petty Jr. is also a player whose significant production the program must replace.

