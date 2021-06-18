Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, June 18, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Today is ... National Splurge Day

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Did you notice?

Former Alabama softball player Haley McCleney is counting down the days until Team USA plays in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Olympic action begins Friday, July 23 and ends Sunday, August 8.

You didn't think she was the only one for the Crimson Tide, did you? Well, here's another: Don Gambril, head coach of UA from 1973-90.

I didn't expect it, but #OlympiansMadeHere is being used quite a bit. Should've known better considering the talent UA attracts in practically every sport. Olsen was named an All-American on vault as a junior this spring.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

78 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 18, 1988: The first annual all-star game between high school players from Alabama and Mississippi was held at Ladd Memorial Stadium in Mobile. Alabama won the All-Star Classic in triple overtime, 24-21.

June 18, 1990: CBS announced it will televise the Dec. 1 game between Alabama and Auburn at 1:40 CST. Earlier, CBS officials had contacted both institutions about moving the game to Saturday, Nov. 24 for a prime time telecast.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Let's face it. Alabama just likes to hit you. They are the hardest hitting team I've ever played against." — Illinois quarterback Tony Eason after Alabama beat the Illini 21-15 in Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's final game.

We'll leave you with this ...