Alabama Basketball's Jahvon Quinerly Named to Bob Cousy Award Watch List

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Monday afternoon, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly as one of 20 players named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Watch List.

Quinerly is the first Alabama player to be named to the watch list since Collin Sexton was selected prior to the 2017-18 season.

Named after the Hall of Fame guard of Holy Cross then the Boston Celtics, the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award is in its 19th year of existence. And in recognizing the top point guard in college basketball, the 20 preseason candidates are selected by personnel members throughout the sport.

Fans are able to participate in all three rounds of the voting process, thanks to Fan Voting by Dell Technologies, with the list of candidates being cut to 10 in January 2022 and then five in February.

From then on, five candidates will be presented to Cousy and the Hall of Fame's selection committee in March prior to the winner being named.

As for what Quinerly returns to the Crimson Tide, he led the team in assists last season (3.2) and also led Alabama in three-point percentage (43.3) during a season in which the program won both the regular season and tournament championships in the SEC.

Speaking of, the point guard was a standout performer during the conference tournament run and was named the SEC Tournament Most Outstanding Player after averaging 15.7 points and three assists per game, all while shooting 59.4 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from behind the arc during Alabama's run in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Villanova transfer, in his first season playing for Alabama, appeared in 30 games and made seven starts last year, and he also registered the second-most assists during an NCAA Tournament game in program history and first career double-double, with 14 points and 11 assists, in the Crimson Tide's second round win over Maryland.

Alabama basketball enters 2021-22 ranked No. 14 in the initial AP Poll Top 25, and its season tips off at home on November 9 against Louisiana Tech.