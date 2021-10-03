This Week's College Football Schedule - Week 6

BamaCentral has you covered with every game of Week 6 including full TV listings and kickoff times.

The biggest matchups in week five weren't disappointments but weren't tension-filled, either.

No. 2 Georgia shut out eighth-ranked Arkansas 37-0, and top-ranked Alabama handled its Top 15 matchup to Ole Miss fairly easily, winning 42-21 after the Rebels scored a few late touchdowns.

Those were the most anticipated games, but clearly Georgia and the Crimson Tide were a step above on Saturday.

Out west, meanwhile, the Pac-12 rested its College Football Playoff hopes on No. 3 Oregon, which fell to unranked Stanford on the road, 31-24. Looks like the CFP will likely be without a representative from the Pac-12, once again.

The matchup of the day, at least in how it unfolded, was No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame. The Bearcats beat Notre Dame by a final of 24-13. So, the biggest playoff contender outside of the Power Five conferences looks to be in prime position.

Looking ahead to week six, however, the matchups of No. 1 Alabama at No. 15 Texas A&M, No. 8 Arkansas at No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 2 Georgia at No. 22 Auburn are what headlines the upcoming weekend's worth of games.

Obviously, the teams that lost fell in the latest release of the AP Poll Top 25 and, in the case of Alabama vs Texas A&M, the Aggies are now unranked.

Be sure to watch all of Week 5's college football action on fuboTV.

Here's the full schedule of all Week 6 college football games, organized by date and time and accompanied by their TV network (all times central).

College Football Week 6 Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 7

Houston at Tulane, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Friday, Oct. 8

Temple at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN

Charlotte at FIU, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Stanford at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 9

Maryland at Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX

Michigan State at Rutgers, 11 a.m., Big Ten Network

Vanderbilt at Florida, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Northern Illinois at Toledo, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Oklahoma vs. Texas (Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas), 11 a.m., ABC

Arkansas at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN

Akron at Bowling Green, 11 a.m., ESPN+

West Virginia at Baylor, 11 a.m., FS1

South Carolina at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Georgia Tech at Duke, 11:30 a.m., ESPN3

Wisconsin at Illinois, 1:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

North Texas at Missouri, 2 p.m., SEC Network

Virginia at Louisville, 2 p.m., ACC Network

Old Dominion at Marshall, 2 p.m., CBSSN on Facebook

Georgia at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Miami (Ohio) at Eastern Michigan, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Middle Tennessee at Liberty, 2:30 p.m., ESPN3

SMU at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Central Michigan at Ohio, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Florida State at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

FAU at UAB, 2:30 p.m., Stadium

Wake Forest at Syracuse, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

UConn at UMass, 2:30 p.m., FloSports/NESN

Boise State at BYU, 2:30 p.m., ABC

San Jose State at Colorado State, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Ball State at Western Michigan, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Penn State at Iowa, 3 p.m., Fox Sports

Oregon State at Washington State, 3 p.m., PAC-12 Network

East Carolina at UCF, 5 p.m., ESPN+

LSU at Kentucky, 5:30 p.m., SEC Network

UTEP at Southern Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN3

Wyoming at Air Force, 6 p.m., CBSSN

UTSA at Western Kentucky, 6 p.m., Stadium

TCU at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN

Buffalo at Kent State, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Georgia Southern at Troy, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Georgia State at UL Monroe, 6 p.m., ESPN3

South Alabama at Texas State, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m., ACC Network

Michigan at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Alabama at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., CBS

Utah at USC, 7 p.m., FOX

Memphis at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPN2

New Mexico at San Diego State, 8 p.m., FS1

New Mexico State at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

UCLA at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., ESPN