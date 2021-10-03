This Week's College Football Schedule - Week 6

The biggest matchups in week five weren't disappointments but weren't tension-filled, either.
No. 2 Georgia shut out eighth-ranked Arkansas 37-0, and top-ranked Alabama handled its Top 15 matchup to Ole Miss fairly easily, winning 42-21 after the Rebels scored a few late touchdowns.
Those were the most anticipated games, but clearly Georgia and the Crimson Tide were a step above on Saturday.
Out west, meanwhile, the Pac-12 rested its College Football Playoff hopes on No. 3 Oregon, which fell to unranked Stanford on the road, 31-24. Looks like the CFP will likely be without a representative from the Pac-12, once again.
The matchup of the day, at least in how it unfolded, was No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame. The Bearcats beat Notre Dame by a final of 24-13. So, the biggest playoff contender outside of the Power Five conferences looks to be in prime position.
Looking ahead to week six, however, the matchups of No. 1 Alabama at No. 15 Texas A&M, No. 8 Arkansas at No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 2 Georgia at No. 22 Auburn are what headlines the upcoming weekend's worth of games.
Obviously, the teams that lost fell in the latest release of the AP Poll Top 25 and, in the case of Alabama vs Texas A&M, the Aggies are now unranked.
Here's the full schedule of all Week 6 college football games, organized by date and time and accompanied by their TV network (all times central).
College Football Week 6 Schedule
Thursday, Oct. 7
Houston at Tulane, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Friday, Oct. 8
Temple at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN
Charlotte at FIU, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Stanford at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 9
Maryland at Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
Michigan State at Rutgers, 11 a.m., Big Ten Network
Vanderbilt at Florida, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Northern Illinois at Toledo, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Oklahoma vs. Texas (Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas), 11 a.m., ABC
Arkansas at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN
Akron at Bowling Green, 11 a.m., ESPN+
West Virginia at Baylor, 11 a.m., FS1
South Carolina at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Georgia Tech at Duke, 11:30 a.m., ESPN3
Wisconsin at Illinois, 1:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
North Texas at Missouri, 2 p.m., SEC Network
Virginia at Louisville, 2 p.m., ACC Network
Old Dominion at Marshall, 2 p.m., CBSSN on Facebook
Georgia at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Miami (Ohio) at Eastern Michigan, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
Middle Tennessee at Liberty, 2:30 p.m., ESPN3
SMU at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Central Michigan at Ohio, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
Florida State at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
FAU at UAB, 2:30 p.m., Stadium
Wake Forest at Syracuse, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
UConn at UMass, 2:30 p.m., FloSports/NESN
Boise State at BYU, 2:30 p.m., ABC
San Jose State at Colorado State, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Ball State at Western Michigan, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Penn State at Iowa, 3 p.m., Fox Sports
Oregon State at Washington State, 3 p.m., PAC-12 Network
East Carolina at UCF, 5 p.m., ESPN+
LSU at Kentucky, 5:30 p.m., SEC Network
UTEP at Southern Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN3
Wyoming at Air Force, 6 p.m., CBSSN
UTSA at Western Kentucky, 6 p.m., Stadium
TCU at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN
Buffalo at Kent State, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Georgia Southern at Troy, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Georgia State at UL Monroe, 6 p.m., ESPN3
South Alabama at Texas State, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m., ACC Network
Michigan at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Alabama at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., CBS
Utah at USC, 7 p.m., FOX
Memphis at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPN2
New Mexico at San Diego State, 8 p.m., FS1
New Mexico State at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
UCLA at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., ESPN