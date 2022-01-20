BamaCentral Courtside: Alabama 60, No. 13 LSU 67

BamaCentral’s own Joey Blackwell and Blake Byler break down the Crimson Tide’s victory over the Tigers.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball took down No. 13 LSU on Wednesday in Coleman Coliseum, snapping a three-game losing streak and beating the Tigers for the fifth-straight time.

In total, the Crimson Tide shot 34 percent from the floor and 21 from beyond the arc. However, Alabama shot well from the free-throw line, making 21 of 32 shots.

Jaden Shackelford led the Crimson Tide in points with 26, while Quinerly and Ellis registered 17 and 12, respectively. Ellis also led Alabama in rebounds with eight.

One key factor for Alabama was its foul trouble, which was almost nonexistent on Wednesday night. While LSU registered 25 fouls on the night, Alabama totaled 10 — including only two in the first half.

The Crimson Tide also out-rebounded the Tigers 44-36, a solid improvement over its previous three games where Alabama ultimately lost. Overall, the game showed multiple levels of improvement for a Crimson Tide squad that has struggled over the past several weeks.

"It's a big win," Alabama coach Nate Oats said after the game. "We needed to get back on the winning streak. Three losses in a row was enough. We didn't play particularly well, especially on the offensive end. We didn't make shots — 0-15 from three in the second half — and couldn't make free throws late, but our guys fought and battled.

"I liked where our attitude was. I thought we played a lot harder. I think if we get that effort, shots start dropping like we know they're capable of I think we can get this thing back to where we had it early in December.”

