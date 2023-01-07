BamaCentral Courtside: No. 7 Alabama Basketball 78, Kentucky 52

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was a lopsided contest inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday afternoon as the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Kentucky Wildcats 78-52.

Crimson Tide center Charles Bediako owned the matchup between himself and last year's Naismith Player of the Year in Oscar Tshiebwe on the Wildcats. In total, Bediako limited Tshiebwe to just four points and six rebounds, rendering him almost completely ineffective in a game where Kentucky desperately needed to see Tshiebwe succeed.

On the afternoon, Alabama sho 48 percent from the floor and 36 percent from beyond the arc. It also made 18 of 26 free throws (69 percent), but was out-rebounded by Kentucky 45-41.

Brandon Miller led Alabama in points with 19 as well as in rebounds with seven.

Alabama also limited its turnover to just nine on the game compared to 11 for Kentucky. The Crimson Tide was able to record eight points off of the Wildcats' turnovers compared to just two for Kentucky.

Alabama led for the full 40 minutes, not allowing Kentucky to take the lead for even a single second. From the opening tipoff to the final horn, the Crimson Tide dominated the Wildcats from start to finish.

Up next, Alabama will travel to face the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville on Wednesday, followed by a return trip home to host the LSU Tigers inside Coleman Coliseum next Saturday.

Check out the video above where BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell, Blake Byler and Austin Hannon break down the Crimson Tide's 78-52 dismantling of the Wildcats.