BamaCentral Courtside: No. 8 Alabama 70, Auburn 58

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was a night that won't be forgotten in quite some time in Coleman Coliseum.

Not only did Alabama basketball defeat its arch-rival Auburn 70-58 — the first time that the Crimson Tide has swept the Tigers since 2015 — but it also cut down the nets following the game in celebration of its 2020-2021 SEC regular-season title.

Turnovers were the stat that made all the difference. Auburn turned the ball over a total of 23 times — a new season high. From those turnovers, Alabama was able to convert them into 24 points.

Alabama only turned the ball over seven times for the duration of the game — a season low for the Crimson Tide.

On the offensive end of the court, it was a solid night for sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford, who registered 23 points — including five three-pointers — along with three rebounds. Second on the team in points were guards sophomore Jahvon Quinerly and senior John Petty Jr., who both tied with 11 points apiece.

Senior wing Herb Jones was one rebound away from a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Jones also managed to account for six assists on the evening.

From the floor, Alabama shot 40 percent and was 10-for-35 from beyond the arc. The Crimson Tide was also 6-for-11 from the free-throw line. Another difference maker was the Alabama bench, which the Crimson Tide scored 21 compared to the Tigers' 10.

