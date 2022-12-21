Skip to main content

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 9 Alabama 84, Jackson State 64

With a starter out with an illness, Alabama had two bigs step up with season highs in points.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In Mo Williams' homecoming to Coleman Coliseum, his Jackson State Tigers put up a fight, but the talent and size of the Crimson Tide was too much in the end. 

No. 9 Alabama bounced back from the Gonzaga loss with an 84-64 win over Jackson State inside Coleman Coliseum Tuesday night. 

Noah Gurley and Nick Pringle stepped up down low to replace the usual starter Noah Clowney who was out with an injury. Both forwards finished with season highs in points. 

The Tigers defense put the clamps down on Alabama star freshman Brandon Miller, but he still had a double-double with ten points and a season high 14 rebounds. 

Alabama turned the ball over 13 times in the first half and opened the second half with a turnover on the first possession, but limited itself to three over the final 19 minutes of the game. 

Mark Sears turned it on offensively for the Crimson Tide in the second half with 15 points and three 3-pointers to help get the offense going. 

Alabama improves to 10-2 with the win, while Jackson State falls to 1-11 on the season. It was the final game of the non-conference portion of the schedule for the Crimson Tide (Alabama will travel to Oklahoma in January as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge), and last game at Coleman Coliseum in 2022. Next up, Alabama plays at Mississippi State on Dec. 20. 

Check out the video above as Austin Hannon, Mason Smith and Katie Windham break down the Crimson Tide's 20-point win over Jackson State. 

Alabama Pulls Away from Jackson State after Sloppy Start

