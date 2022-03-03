BamaCentral Courtside: Texas A&M 87, No. 25 Alabama Basketball 71

BamaCentral staff writer Joey Blackwell and intern Blake Byler break down the Crimson Tide's loss to the Aggies.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A grand total of 19 turnovers by Alabama basketball resulted in 29 points for Texas A&M as the Aggies took down the No. 15 Crimson Tide 87-71 on Wednesday night inside Coleman Coliseum.

While the first half saw Alabama and Texas A&M exchange blows, the Aggies took control in the final 20 minutes, slowly but surely growing its lead and pulling away from a lackluster Crimson Tide team in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Just three Alabama players shot double-digit points on the night, with junior guard Jaden Shackelford leading the way with 16 points. Junior guard Jahvon Quinerly finished just behind Shackelford with 14 points, while senior guard Keon Ellis was the final double-digit scorer with 13 points.

Freshman center Charles Bediako led the Crimson Tide in rebounds with five on the night. Ellis, senior forward James Rojas and freshman guard JD Davison each tied for the most steals in the game with two each.

Guard Quenton Jackson led all Aggies with a whopping 28 points, while Radford placed second with 22. Coleman was the final Texas A&M player with double-digit points with 18, but added 11 rebounds for a double-double.

Up next, Alabama will travel to Baton Rouge, La. to take on LSU (11 a.m. CT, CBS). The game will be the final game of the regular season for the Crimson Tide before it heads to Tampa, Fla. for the 2022 SEC Tournament.

