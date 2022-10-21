Skip to main content

BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: Addressing Alabama Football's Issues, Mississippi State Preview, Who Needs to Step Up?

Clay Miller and Joe Schatz analyze Alabama's loss to Tennessee and what issues the Crimson Tide need to address before their next game against Mississippi State.
Welcome back to the BamaCentral on Campus Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral network!

In the latest episode, co-hosts Clay Miller and Joe Schatz discuss Alabama's loss to Tennessee and what issues the Crimson Tide must fix going forward. Is this a poorly coached team? What can the defense do to improve? They also take a look at Bryce Young and his amazing performance against the Volunteers and why the offense is only going to get better.

Finally, they analyze the road ahead for Alabama and what it will take to make it back into the College Football Playoff. With their destiny completely in their own hands, which players will need to step up if the Crimson Tide want a chance at avenging last year's national championship loss. 

Use the player below to listen to the episode, or click the link to head on over to view the episode on Spotify.

The Cast:

Joe Schatz: Joe Schatz is a junior at the University of Alabama and an intern at BamaCentral.

Clay Miller: Clay Miller is a senior at the University of Alabama and is an intern at Bama Central where he is a site host. He will be graduating with a degree in News Media in the spring of 2023. You can find him on Twitter @ClayMiller_.

