Everything Nick Saban Said on Wednesday Ahead of Mississippi State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is slated to meet with reporters Wednesday evening ahead of the team's battle against Mississippi State.

There are multiple off-field storylines as the Tide's Jermaine Burton was seen on video pushing a woman at the end of the Tennessee game, while it was annouced the Bulldogs' Sam Westmoreland passed away earlier today.

Keep refreshing the page throughout Saban's press conference for live updates from the Naylor Stone Media Suite. Following the conclusion of the conference, this story will be updated with video and a full transcript.

Live Updates