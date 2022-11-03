Skip to main content

BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: Interview with Alabama Goalkeeper McKinley Crone, Alabama Football Headed to Death Valley

Alabama goalkeeper McKinley Crone joins the podcast to discuss the success of Alabama soccer this season and what the team's goals are as they compete in the SEC and NCAA Tournament.

Welcome back to the BamaCentral on Campus Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral network!

On this episode, Alabama goalkeeper McKinley Crone discusses the success of the Alabama soccer team and what her and her teammates are focused on as they head into the postseason. She also talks about her journey to Tuscaloosa and what it's like to play goalie for the Crimson Tide.

Then, Clay Miller and Joe Schatz analyze Alabama football's upcoming trip to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers. How will the Crimson Tide handle the pressure of playing in front of another raucous environment. Finally, they discuss the Alabama offense and what they need to improve on if the team wants a chance at another national championship.

Use the player below to listen to the episode, or click the link to head on over to view the episode on Spotify.

The Cast:

Joe Schatz: Joe Schatz is a junior at the University of Alabama and an intern at BamaCentral.

Clay Miller: Clay Miller is a senior at the University of Alabama and is an intern at Bama Central where he is a site host. He will be graduating with a degree in News Media in the spring of 2023. You can find him on Twitter @ClayMiller_.

