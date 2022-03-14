Skip to main content

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: A Quick Glance at Alabama Basketball's Bracket

What opportunities — and challenges — does the 6-seed Crimson Tide have coming its way?

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above as the panel gives their initial thoughts regarding Alabama basketball and its status as a 6-seed at the upcoming 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Gallery: Alabama Basketball at the 2022 SEC Tournament

3102022 Noah Gurley shoots free throws_AlabamavsVanderbilt_JT002873
3102022 Nate Oats reacts during the game_AlabamavsVanderbilt_JT002901
3102022 JD Davidson drives the ball down court_AlabamavsVanderbilt_JT002852
3102022 James Rojas reacts during the game_AlabamavsVanderbilt_JT002829

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is a staff writer for Bama Central and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. He earned his degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tony Tsoukalas: Tony Tsoukalas has been covering Alabama since 2016, working for the Anniston Star and Rivals before joining BamaCentral. A native of The Woodlands, Texas, Tsoukalas attended the University of Alabama from 2008-12. He served as the sports editor of the student paper, The Crimson White, during his senior year. Before covering Alabama, Tsoukalas covered high school sports at The Meridian (Miss.) Star and the Victoria (Texas) Advocate. He also served as a copy editor for The Tuscaloosa News. You can find him on Twitter @Tony_Tsoukalas.

Rick Danison
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Adds Rick Danison as Strength and Conditioning Assistant

By Joey Blackwell1 hour ago
Bobby Colantonio Jr. holds up his national championship trophy in the weight throw at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships at Birmingham, Ala.
All Things Bama

Bobby Colantonio Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

By Joey Blackwell2 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) guard Jaden Shackelford (5) and guard JD Davison (3) celebrate after defeating the Baylor Bears at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Who Will Lead Alabama on an NCAA Tournament Run?

By Clayton Connick3 hours ago
Bradley Bozeman
Bama/NFL

Numerous Former Alabama Players May Be on the Move Through NFL Free Agency

By Christopher Walsh4 hours ago
031222_MBA_Team_Binghamton_JH1639
All Things Bama

Mudita: Alabama Baseball Players Find Joy in their Teammates' Successes

By Joey Blackwell5 hours ago
Paul W. "Bear" Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 14, 2022

By Joey Blackwell13 hours ago
Allie Craig Cruce
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Selected for 2022 WNIT

By Joey Blackwell16 hours ago
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Everything Alabama Basketball's Nate Oats Said on Selection Sunday

By Katie Windham16 hours ago