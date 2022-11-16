Basketball Live Updates: No. 18 Alabama at South Alabama

After defending home court in its first two games of the season, Alabama basketball heads south for its first road game of the season against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Tide come into Mobile after dismantling Longwood in its season opener, followed by a victory against Liberty on Friday. Mark Sears and Brandon Miller pace the Alabama offense with both players averaging 17 points per game. Sears also leads the Tide with 4.5 assists, while Miller is averaging 10.5 rebounds through two contests.

Alabama's early success resulted in the team moving up two spots in the AP Poll from No. 20 to No. 18, now the players must contend with a revamped South Alabama squad.

Keep refreshing for live updates throughout the game.

Pregame

Officials: Don Daily, K.B. Burdett Jr., Owen Shortt