Live Updates: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs No. 15 Gonzaga

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama basketball looks to keeps its winning streak alive as the Crimson Tide will take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham.

Alabama, ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll, ground out a 3-point victory against Penny Hardaway and Memphis on Tuesday in Coleman Coliseum, its first game without guard Nimari Burnett. Jaden Bradley stepped into the starting lineup and delivered for Nate Oats, and he'll aim to do the same tonight, along with leading scorer Brandon Miller, who finished with 24 points and eight rebounds against Memphis.

The Tide will have to contend with senior Drew Timme, one of the most well-known players in college basketball and the leader of the 15th-ranked Bulldogs. Timme averages 20 points and nearly eight rebounds a game, one of three double-digit scorers for the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga is also looking to avenge last season's lost at the hands of Alabama, a 91-82 loss in Seattle.

*** Keep refreshing the page for live updates, stats and analysis throughout the game. ***

Pregame

Officials: Chuck Jones, Don Daley, Terry Oglesby

How to Watch Alabama vs Gonzaga

Who: No. 4 Alabama (9-1) vs Gonzaga (8-3)

When: Noon CT, Saturday

Where: Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Ala.

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last Meeting: In December of 2021, Alabama and Gonzaga squared off for the first time at the Battle in Seattle, with the No. 16 Crimson Tide taking down the No. 3 Bulldogs 91-82. Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford tied his career high with 28 points, including six 3-pointers on the night. JD Davison recorded 20 points, while Jahvon Quinerly scored 17. Freshman center Charles Bediako also had a solid night on both ends of the court, registering 7 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots.

Last time out, Alabama: Coming off of an upset win over No. 1 Houston, Alabama basketball picked up its fourth win in a row on Tuesday night, downing Memphis 91-88 inside Coleman Coliseum. Freshman forward Brandon Miller scored 24 points to lead the Crimson Tide, with junior guard Mark Sears registering 18 points. While Noah Clowney fouled out of the game, his 11 points and team-leading nine rebounds also heavily contributed to the Alabama victory.

Last time out, Gonzaga: On Monday night, forward Drew Timme scored 26 points in Gonzaga's 88-67 win over Northern Illinois 88-67 on Monday night. The win extended the Bulldogs' home win streak — the longest in the country — to 71 games. Timme went 9-for-15 from the field and 8-for-9 at the line, while forward Ben Gregg recorded a career-high 18 points and seven rebounds and guard Malachi Smith finished with 14 points.

Want to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? SI Tickets.