Big Ten, PAC-12 Officially Postpone 2020 Fall Sports Seasons

The Big Ten and PAC-12 conferences, after much speculation over the weekend through Monday, have officially postponed all 2020 fall sports seasons, citing ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both conferences expressed that they are considering playing their fall sports in the spring, but no solid plan or outline for conducting the seasons has been established or revealed.

The Big Ten made their announcement official in a statement:

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.



“We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference. Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult. While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for our thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts, and their participation through our conversations to this point. Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The fall sports included in the announcement are football, field hockey, volleyball, men's and women's soccer and men's and women's cross country. The conference stated that it will continue to monitor the situation in regards to winter and spring sports such as basketball, baseball and softball.

The league also stated that they would attempt to play the sports in the spring, but no plan or outline of how that would be undertaken has been established or revealed.

The Big Ten stated that their decision was based on the opinions of medical experts, stemming from advice and counsel from the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.

The conference just last week announced its plans for a 10-game, conference-only football schedule in order to reduce contact with teams across the country. This schedule has been abandoned as no football will take place with Big Ten teams this fall.

The Big Ten also stated that it will continue to work with medical experts and government authorities gather additional information to make the best decisions regarding the health and safety of its student-athletes.

The PAC-12 news was first announced by Brett McMurphy of Stadium.

No official announcement has been made by the PAC-12, but has been confirmed by multiple outlets. The conference is currently scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. CT press conference that will announce the details.

The PAC-12 had also announced its conference-only schedule back on July 31.

This story will be updated.