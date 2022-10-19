Skip to main content

Brandon Miller, Jahvon Quinerly Named Preseason Second-Team All-SEC; Alabama Predicted Fifth in Conference

Miller and Quinerly were both named preseason second-team All-SEC selections.

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball guard Jahvon Quinerly and forward Brandon Miler were both named Preseason Second Team All-SEC by the media, the conference announced on Wednesday morning.

Quinerly, a senior out of Hackensack, N.J., finished the 2021-22 season second on the team in points with 457 and averaged 13.8 points per game. He also record 137 assists, 98 rebounds and 22 steals.

In the Crimson Tide's first and final game of the NCAA Tournament against Notre Dame, Quinerly suffered a torn ACL that required surgery. Due to recovery, Quinerly will be unavailable to start the season with the team but is projected to be able to return early during SEC play.

Miller is a 6-foot-9 true freshman that is expected to make an immediate impact at Alabama. He was a consensus five-star prospect and was selected as a 2021 McDonald's All-American. Miller is one of the highest-rated players to ever sign with the Crimson Tide, rated as the No. 3 small forward in the 2022 class and the No. 11 overall player by 247Sports.

In Alabama's scrimmage with TCU last weekend, Miller recorded a team-leading 33 points as well as finished second on the team in rebounds with nine.

In addition to the Preseason All-SEC selections being announced, the conference also announced the media's predicted order of finish. According to the poll, the Crimson Tide is predicted to finish fifth in the conference.

The Kentucky Wildcats are predicted to win the conference, followed by Arkansas at second and Tennessee in third. Auburn is predicted to finish fifth, followed by Alabama in fifth.

Here is the full predicted order of finish, along with the full slate of Preseason All-SEC selections:

2022-23 SEC Preseason Media Poll

Predicted order of finish:

1. Kentucky

2. Arkansas

3. Tennessee

4. Auburn

5. Alabama

6. Texas A&M

7. Florida

8. LSU

9. Ole Miss

10. Mississippi State

11. Missouri

12. Vanderbilt

13. Georgia

14. South Carolina

All-SEC Selections

SEC Player of the Year

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

F Sr. 6-9 260 Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Preseason All-SEC First-Team

Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

G Fr. 6-5 185 Jacksonville, Ark.

Colin Castleton , Florida

F 5th 6-11 250 Deland, Fla.

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

F Sr. 6-9 260 Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

G Sr. 5-9 180 Houston, Texas

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

G Sr. 6-3 192 Montevideo, Uruguay

Preseason All-SEC Second-Team

Brandon Miller, Alabama

F Fr. 6-9 200 Antioch, Tenn.

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama

G Sr. 6-1 175 Hackensack, N.J.

KJ Williams LSU

F 5th 6-10 250 Cleveland, Miss.

Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee

G Sr. 6-6 224 Charleston, S.C.

Zakai Zeigler Tennessee

G So. 5-9 171 Long Island, N.Y.

