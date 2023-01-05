Brandon Miller Named to John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top-25 Watch List

TUSCALOOSA, Ala — Alabama freshman guard Brandon Miller has been terrific thus far this season, and the nation is starting to notice.

Miller, a native of Antioch, Tenn., was named to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top-25 Watch List on Wednesday. The Wooden Award is given yearly to the top player in all of college basketball. As of now, the voters believe Miller is one of 25 to be considered.

Miller has started all 14 games for the Crimson Tide, leading all scorers with 19.1 points per game — the most of any freshman in the country. A three-time SEC Freshman of the Week, he is shooting 43% from the field and 44.1% from beyond the arc. Simply put, Miller is a big reason that Alabama is ranked seventh in the country.

Miller is one of just four freshman on the list of 25 individuals across the country. He is one of two SEC players on the list, the other being Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe — who Miller and the Crimson Tide will face on Saturday.

Miller is the first Alabama player to be named to the midseason list since Collin Sexton in 2017-18.

If Miller keeps getting better all season, he could certainly take home the award at season's end.

